SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Dec-29-2020 15:26 TweetFollow @OregonNews How to Plan a Fundraising Event for Charity Do it right and your event can raise a lot of money for charity

Image: Pixabay

(SALEM, Ore.) - Hosting a charity fundraiser is a great way to show support for your favorite charity or organization. You will be bringing together like-minded people who share the same passion for your cause, and you will also be able to enjoy a night of good food and great music. Here is a planning guide to everything you need to plan your fundraising event. Choose your charity

Pick the charity closest to your heart for which you would like to raise money. Open a bank account

Open a bank account in the name of the donation fund, especially if you plan on raising a large amount of money and accepting check donations. Decide on an event

There are a lot of different ways to raise money for charity such as a concert benefit or a silent auction. You are going to need to decide on the format you want to have that will best suit the types of donors you are trying to raise money from. Research the cause

Many charities and organizations will have resources for those planning events to raise money for the cause. Contact the appropriate personnel and see how they can be of assistance to your event, especially if you are planning a large event and need volunteers. Also, use this opportunity to ask for any advice or fundraising tips the organization can give you to ensure that your event is a success. Choose a venue

Selecting the right venue is very important, and it is largely dependent on the size of the event. You want to select a venue spacious enough for your guests to feel comfortable, but you do not want to choose a venue so large that your event appears empty. Common venue choices for charity events include churches, schools, restaurants, or event halls. Ask around to different venues and see if they are willing to donate the space. Identify your speakers

Your keynote and guest speakers are going to be essential to ensure the success of your event. You are going to need to make sure you find ones who match the theme of your event. Websites like KeynoteSpeakers.info have a plethora of professional and famous speakers you can choose from. While websites like MotivationalSpeakerz.com have a list of great inspirational speakers. Select a date and time

Once you have decided on your venue, choose a date for the event. If you are having guest speakers and personnel from the organization at the event, try to plan the event around their schedules by verifying which dates and times work best for them. Also, be sure to check with the venue regarding when the event can begin and end. If there is a certain end point, plan accordingly and give yourself enough time after the event ends to clean up the event space. Choose your advertising method

The next step after selecting the venue, date, and time is to decide how you will get the word out about your event. Contact the cause and see if they are willing to post information about your event on their website. Also, reach out to local newspapers and media. Print flyers and post them around your area, put them in mailboxes, and hand them out as much as possible. The only way to make your event a success and to raise a lot of money for charity is to have people willing to donate at your event, so it is crucial that you inform as many people as possible. Take to social media, and post information about your event on Twitter and Facebook. Decide on an entrance fee

Charging a fee is good way to raise money upfront. If you decide to charge an entrance fee for a ticket, make the fee known ahead of time, especially on your flyers. Decide on the accepted payments

Let those in attendance know what type of donations you will accept. Cash and checks are the easiest, but people might be willing to donate more on their credit cards. Make it clear to the donors to whom checks should be made payable. Check with local authorities on any regulations

Make yourself aware of any regulations from local gaming authorities (regarding raffles) or health authorities (regarding the selling of food). It is important that you fill out any necessary paperwork ahead of time so that your party will not be disrupted. Event Management Tips Tip #1:

Get a few cash boxes under lock and key and have someone stand next to each one throughout the event to accept donations. Tip #2:

Keep track of donors. If possible, have donors right down their names, email addresses, and phone numbers. Although all donations all welcome, your largest donors will appreciate a personalized phone call or email thanking them for their generosity. Tip #3:

Keep track of your receipts and expenditures. Tip #4:

Don't be afraid to ask for donations from vendors. Often times, vendors will be willing to donate items for charity. Tip #5:

Live entertainment is a great way to draw in a crowd. Ask around and see if there are any local bands willing to play at your event for free or for a small fee. You can also offer to feature the band on your flyer. The exposure alone can serve as payment. Tip #6: Establish a budget and try to stick to it. With your great ideas and these important tips, you and your group are sure to have a successful event- with very few "hiccups"! Good luck! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

United-states | Business | Most Commented on





Articles for December 28, 2020 | Articles for December 29, 2020 | Articles for December 30, 2020