Tree Blocks Hwy on Humbug Mountain

Sunday December 30, 2018
Dec-29-2018
Tree Blocks Hwy on Humbug MountainSalem-News.com Travel
Expect the unexpected throughout winter months
(U.S. 101, MP 307) - Just south of Port Orford, at 6:36 p.m. Thursday, the Humbug Mountain corridor highway became blocked by a large tree that fell across the highway. ODOT removed the tree estimated at 6 feet in diameter, 60 feet tall.
At 7:38 p.m., ODOT tweeted that the southbound lane was open. People in the lines of traffic said differently. According to their responses on Twitter, some cars were in the same sitting still position for over three hours.
All lanes south of Port Orford on U.S. 101. MP 307 were open by 12:10 a.m.
For information on Oregon roads, contact www.tripcheck.com.
Source: Oregon State Police #HumbugMountain
