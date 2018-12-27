|
Sunday December 30, 2018
|
Salem Woman Killed by Train (UPDATED)Salem-News.com
The investigation into this fatal tragedy continues.
(SALEM, Ore.) - UPDATE: Donation Fund for family of Michelle Manis
Original article: On Thursday, December 27, 2018 at approximately 2:20 pm, Salem Police officers responded to the area of Marion St NE and 12th St NE on the report of an adult female being struck by a southbound Union Pacific freight train.
The victim, identified as 46-year old Michelle Manis, of Salem, was found deceased at the scene.
Numerous streets remain closed while railroad officials conduct their investigation into the incident.
Note: According to Federal Railroad Administration statistics, there have been 6 pedestrian rail trespass casualties (deaths and injuries) in Marion County in 2018, excluding highway-rail incidents.
Source: City of Salem Police
_________________________________________
