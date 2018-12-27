Sunday December 30, 2018
Dec-27-2018

Salem Woman Killed by Train (UPDATED)

Salem-News.com

The investigation into this fatal tragedy continues.

Train fatal

(SALEM, Ore.) - UPDATE: Donation Fund for family of Michelle Manis

Original article: On Thursday, December 27, 2018 at approximately 2:20 pm, Salem Police officers responded to the area of Marion St NE and 12th St NE on the report of an adult female being struck by a southbound Union Pacific freight train.

The victim, identified as 46-year old Michelle Manis, of Salem, was found deceased at the scene.

Numerous streets remain closed while railroad officials conduct their investigation into the incident.

Note: According to Federal Railroad Administration statistics, there have been 6 pedestrian rail trespass casualties (deaths and injuries) in Marion County in 2018, excluding highway-rail incidents.

Source: City of Salem Police

_________________________________________


Salem-News.com Top Stories

