Two Motorcyclists Die in Crash on Hwy 22 (UPDATED)

Occupants of the motorcycle were pronounced deceased at the scene.



The occupants of the Yukon sustained minor injuries.



(POLK COUNTY, Ore.) - UPDATE: The operator of the motorcycle has been identified as 66-year old John Weaver, and the passenger in the sidecar has been identified as 66-year old Laura Weaver, both from Dallas.

The operator of the GMC Yukon has been identified as 41-year old Brandon Folkert, from Salem.

The motorcycle was unable to avoid the deer and it was struck before the motorcycle went into the westbound lane.

_________________________________________

On Thursday, December 27, 2018 at approximately 12:58 pm, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash on Hwy 22W near milepost 8.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle, with attached side car, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 22W when it swerved into the westbound lane of travel to avoid hitting a deer.

The motorcycle collided with a westbound Chevrolet Yukon.

The two occupants of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The occupants of the Yukon sustained minor injuries.

Hwy 22W was closed for approximately 2.5 hours following the crash before the eastbound lane was opened.

OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Fire Department, and ODOT. This in an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when available.

Source: Oregon State Police

_________________________________________