Complete Your Travels and Get Safe Before the Storm Hits

Wednesday December 21, 2022
Dec-21-2022 16:03
Complete Your Travels and Get Safe Before the Storm HitsSalem-News.com
The safest step for dealing with an ice storm is to stay inside.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Anyone planning holiday travels should get on and off the road before the coming ice storm hits the roads.
Forecasts say the ice storm will start Thursday night and reach large parts of Oregon. Travelers should complete their journeys before the storm arrives to have a safe and happy holiday.
Often ice hits briefly and in one location. This storm may have a broad impact across many sections of the state. That means if portions of Interstate 84 are closed in the Columbia River Gorge, many of the usual alternate routes may be icy as well.
Ice is the most dangerous of all road conditions and we have few effective tools to deal with freezing rain or ice. Even fully chained-up trucks slide off icy roads. The safest step for dealing with an ice storm is to stay inside.
Here are some things you need to know about driving in icy conditions:
AAA Oregon/Idaho urges drivers to be prepared for winter driving conditions.
The National Weather Service in Portland says the forecast looks increasingly wintry for even lower elevations of northwest Oregon as cold air moves in ahead of the Christmas weekend, just in time for one of the busiest holiday travel days of the year.
“Make sure your vehicle is ready for cold weather, and that you’re prepared to drive on slick, icy roads,” says AAA Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds. Find tips and helpful advice at AAA.com/winterprep.
Whenever Mother Nature brings snow and freezing temperatures, the number of calls to AAA Oregon/Idaho for roadside assistance can spike. The most common problems in cold weather are dead batteries, frozen locks and vehicle extrications.
“Drivers aren’t always prepared to deal with colder weather and winter driving conditions,” adds Dodds.
Of course, the best advice is to stay home during a winter weather event. If you need to head out, check the latest forecasts, and visit TripCheck.com or call 511 for the latest road conditions and incident information, especially if you are driving over mountain passes.
Here are the top four tips for cold weather prep:
2. Have proper traction. Equip your car with the right snow tires, or carry chains or tire socks and know how to put them on.
3. Know how to go on ice and snow. The number one mistake people make when driving on slick roads is going too fast for the road conditions.
4. Don’t leave home without an emergency Winter Driving Kit in your car. Even a normally short trip can take hours in wintry weather so have enough provisions in case of a long delay.
Winter Driving Kit:
Sources: ODOT; AAA/Oregon
