OSU Beavers Release 2022 Softball Schedule

Oregon State begins its season on the road, in Tucson, AZ Feb. 11-13, 2022



Oregon State Softball Team, Dec 14, 2021

Photo: OSU



(CORVALLIS, Ore.) - Fifteen home games highlight the Oregon State softball schedule as head coach Laura Berg is pleased to announce their challenging 2022 schedule.

The Pac-12 Network announced its 2022 spring slate on Monday, and the Beavers are scheduled to appear on television 15 times during the regular-season.

Along the way, the Beavers will battle Women's College World Series participant UCLA and face off against NCAA Super Regional qualifier Arizona.

OSU will contest 18 games against seven squads that earned bids to the 2021 NCAA Field of 64 (Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Portland State, South Dakota State, Stanford and UCLA).

During its scheduled 46-game regular-season slate, the Black & Orange will leave the state of Oregon seven different occasions with out of state trips scheduled for Tucson, Ariz., San Diego, Calif., Palm Springs, Calif., and Riverside, Calif. during the non-conference schedule.

Oregon State begins its season on the road, venturing to the Candrea Classic in Tucson, Ariz. over Feb. 11-13 to face three different opponents that will be announced at a later date.

The Beavers remain on the road for their next three tournaments in California, including the San Diego Tournament (Feb. 18-20), the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic (Feb. 25-27) and the Amy S Harrison Classic (March 4-6).

OSU returns home to open its 2022 home campaign at Kelly Field by co-hosting a weekend tournament with Oregon, facing Portland State and North Dakota State in Corvallis on March 12 & 13.

The Beavers are slated to open the rugged Pac-12 season on the road at Arizona State (March 18-20).

Additional league road series during the 2022 campaign include trips to Berkeley, Calif. to battle Cal (April 1-3), to Seattle to face Washington (April 14-16) and to Eugene, to play the Rivalry Series with the Ducks (April 29 – May 1).

OSU hosts Pac-12 series against Stanford (March 25-27), Super Regional qualifier Arizona (April 8-10), WCWS participant UCLA (April 22-24) and Utah (May 12-14) to conclude the regular-season.

Source: Oregon State Athletics Communications

