Investigators Looking for Missing 17-Year-Old from Salem

|
Wednesday December 22, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Dec-21-2021 15:26TweetFollow @OregonNews
Investigators Looking for Missing 17-Year-Old from SalemSalem-News.com
Ezra Mayhugh was last seen on October 15, 2021
(SALEM, Ore.) - Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are seeking community tips to help locate 17-year old Ezra Mayhugh.
The young man is from the Salem area, and Detectives have learned Mayhugh may be the victim of an online catfishing scheme.
Mayhugh was last seen on October 15, 2021, after being dropped off in downtown Salem by a friend. He was reported as a runaway to the Sheriff’s Office the following day after he did not return home.
Mayhugh is approximately 5'11" tall, 130lbs, and has blonde hair with brown eyes.
Investigative leads suggest it is possible he may have traveled to either Washington or California. The focus of our investigation is to help safely reunite Mayhugh with his family.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have had contact with Mayhugh since October 15th, 2021, to contact Detective M.J. Sphoon at 503-588-6808 or to submit a tip by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.
Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office
_________________________________________
Missing | Child | Oregon | Most Commented on
Articles for December 21, 2021 | Articles for December 22, 2021
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Use PayPal to
support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.