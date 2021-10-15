Investigators Looking for Missing 17-Year-Old from Salem

Ezra Mayhugh was last seen on October 15, 2021



Ezra Mayhugh is approximately 5'11" tall, 130lbs, and has blonde hair with brown eyes.

Photo: Marion County Sheriff



(SALEM, Ore.) - Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are seeking community tips to help locate 17-year old Ezra Mayhugh.

The young man is from the Salem area, and Detectives have learned Mayhugh may be the victim of an online catfishing scheme.

Mayhugh was last seen on October 15, 2021, after being dropped off in downtown Salem by a friend. He was reported as a runaway to the Sheriff’s Office the following day after he did not return home.

Investigative leads suggest it is possible he may have traveled to either Washington or California. The focus of our investigation is to help safely reunite Mayhugh with his family.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have had contact with Mayhugh since October 15th, 2021, to contact Detective M.J. Sphoon at 503-588-6808 or to submit a tip by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.

Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office

