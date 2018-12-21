|
Friday December 21, 2018
|
|
Be Prepared for Winter Conditions Across Eastern Oregon
The winter weather advisory remains in effect from 4 p.m. this afternoon to 6 a.m. PST Friday.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - ODOT crews in eastern Oregon are preparing for winter weather moving across the area tonight, creating challenging driving conditions over the next few days.
Today’s National Weather Service announcement calls for MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW IN THE NORTHERN BLUE MOUNTAINS TONIGHT.
In the northern Blue Mountains, significant snow accumulations will occur at elevations above 4000 feet, mainly north of Meacham. Gusty winds are also expected.
Travelers are advised to check road and weather conditions at TripCheck.com before hitting the road.
Links to winter driving safety tips are also available on TripCheck under the “Road and Weather” tab at the top of the website. Just open the “Winter Travel” and “Winter Driving Safety” drop down menus where you’ll find helpful messages.
A few things to keep in mind:
Know Before You Go:Call 5-1-1 or visit www.TripCheck.com for the latest real-time traffic updates and camera views of Oregon’s highways. Outside of Oregon, travelers can call 503-588-2941.
_________________________________________
