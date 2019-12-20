State Department Employee and Spouse Indicted for Trafficking in Counterfeit Goods from U.S. Embassy

SNc Channels:



(WASHINGTON, D.C.) - A U.S. Department of State employee and his spouse were arrested yesterday for their role in an international conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods from the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, Korea. Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams of the District of Oregon and Deputy Assistant Secretary Ricardo Colón of the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service made the announcement. 53-year old Leroy Thompson Jr. and 39-year old Guojiao “Becky” Zhang were indicted by a grand jury in Eugene, Oregon, and charged with conspiracy and trafficking in counterfeit goods. According to the indictment and other court documents, from September 2017 through December 2019, Thompson Jr. and Zhang allegedly sold counterfeit Vera Bradley handbags from e-commerce accounts to persons throughout the United States. Vera Bradley learned of the alleged scheme and sent a cease-and-desist letter on April 23, 2018, to the alleged Oregon participant, who then emailed the U.S. Embassy worker to inform him. “Ok, I thought this would happen. Stop all shipment,’’ Gene Leroy Thompson Jr., responded, according to an indictment. Thompson Jr. is employed by the U.S. Department of State as an Information Programs Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, Korea. Thompson Jr. used his State Department computer to create numerous accounts on a variety of e-commerce platforms, all from within a secure space within the Embassy designed to protect classified information. Once Thompson Jr. created these accounts, Zhang took primary responsibility for operating the accounts, communicating with customers, and procuring merchandise to be stored in the District of Oregon. According to the indictment, unsealed Wednesday, Thompson Jr. and Zhang also directed a co-conspirator in the District of Oregon who stored and shipped the goods from a home in Nyssa, Oregon to purchasers across the United States. An indictment is merely an accusation, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. The Diplomatic Security Service Office of Special Investigations investigated the case with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Senior Counsel Frank Lin of the Criminal Division’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section, Trial Attorney Jay Bauer of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Potter of the District of Oregon are prosecuting the case. Source: U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon _________________________________________

