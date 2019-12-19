Brooks Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Hwy 99E

(SALEM, Ore.) - Wednesday evening about 6 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment at the intersection of Portland Road NE (99E) and Topaz Street NE.

Initial responding units found two vehicles involved with heavy impact and significant damage.

There were two persons involved in the accident. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and was unfortunately deceased on arrival. The second driver was not trapped and was transported with non-life threatening injuries to the hospital.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a Ford F350, operated by 52-year old Alex Kalugin, of Salem, was stopped on Hwy 99E, waiting for northbound traffic to clear, so he could turn left onto Topaz St. when it was struck from behind by a Dodge Van operated by 81-year old Delores Sams, of Brooks.

Kalugin sustained minor injuries. Sams sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Traffic was heavy at the time of the crash, and was diverted on Highway 99 at Waconda Road NE and Brooklake Road NE. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 2.5 hours.

MCFD#1 responded to the incident with 1 Engine, 1 Medic Unit, 1 Heavy Rescue and 1 Battalion Chief. Working together on scene were Marion County Fire District #1, Oregon State Police (OSP), Marion County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Transportation, and the Marion County Medical Examiner.

Source: Oregon State Police

_________________________________________