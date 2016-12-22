NWS Issues FLOOD WATCH for Pacific NW

|
Thursday December 22, 2016
|
|
Dec-19-2016 18:34
NWS Issues FLOOD WATCH for Pacific NWSalem-News.com Weather
2-3 inches of rain is expected in the Coast Range and Willapa Hills.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Pacific NW with the possibility of minor flooding on area rivers and streams as well as localized urban flooding later tonight and Tuesday.
The Flood Watch is in effect from 7 p.m. this evening through Tuesday afternoon for portions of NW Oregon and SW Washington.
There will be rain, heavy at times, moving across the region this evening through Tuesday afternoon. 2-3 inches of rain is expected in the Coast Range and Willapa Hills. 1-2 inches is expected in the Willamette Valley and Lower Columbia region.
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.
The heavy rain combined with snow melt runoff will result in sharp rises on rivers, streams and creeks. Localized urban flooding is also possible, especially late this evening when the heaviest rain is expect.
Rivers of most concern at this time are those draining the east and west slopes of the Coast Range, and Johnson Creek in the Portland metro area.
Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action, should flooding develop.
Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event.
Road, structures and people located below steep slopes, in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides.
Source: National Weather Service
