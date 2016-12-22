SNc Channels:



Dec-18-2016 23:50 TweetFollow @OregonNews Pacific NW Expects Slight Snow and Sleet for Monday Morning Drive Monday morning, precipitation will transition to rain.

Salem in the snow.

Photo by Bonnie King (Salem-News.com FILE)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Light snow and spotty freezing rain is expected late tonight into Monday up and down the I-5 corridor, according to the National Weather Service’s Special Weather Statement. Mild and wet conditions will return to the region on Monday, but first, the cold air must leave. Unfortunately, enough cold air remains over the interior lowlands from the Cowlitz Valley south through Clark County and through the Willamette Valley. When the precipitation starts late tonight, it will begin as light snow then mix with or turn to brief sleet, then to light freezing rain. During the morning hours on Monday, precipitation will transition to rain. Accumulations of snow and sleet or freezing rain are expected to be light. High probability of snow would be from north of Newberg/Aurora, with accumulations of a dusting to an inch in a few locations. In this same area, there may be minor accumulations of light freezing rain and or sleet through about 8 a.m. To the south of that area, there will probably only be spotty light freezing rain, but precipitation will be changing to rain quickly as warmer air aloft will start modifying the cooler air trapped lower to the ground. A lot can change, and this scenario may change. It is possible that snow amounts or ice amounts may go up or down as new model data arrives at the NWS tonight. Either way, be prepared for areas of slick road conditions later tonight and into early Monday morning. Source: National Weather Service _________________________________________

