Pacific NW Expects Slight Snow and Sleet for Monday Morning Drive

|
Thursday December 22, 2016
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Dec-18-2016 23:50TweetFollow @OregonNews
Pacific NW Expects Slight Snow and Sleet for Monday Morning DriveSalem-News.com Weather
Monday morning, precipitation will transition to rain.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Light snow and spotty freezing rain is expected late tonight into Monday up and down the I-5 corridor, according to the National Weather Service’s Special Weather Statement.
Mild and wet conditions will return to the region on Monday, but first, the cold air must leave.
Unfortunately, enough cold air remains over the interior lowlands from the Cowlitz Valley south through Clark County and through the Willamette Valley.
When the precipitation starts late tonight, it will begin as light snow then mix with or turn to brief sleet, then to light freezing rain. During the morning hours on Monday, precipitation will transition to rain.
Accumulations of snow and sleet or freezing rain are expected to be light. High probability of snow would be from north of Newberg/Aurora, with accumulations of a dusting to an inch in a few locations.
In this same area, there may be minor accumulations of light freezing rain and or sleet through about 8 a.m.
To the south of that area, there will probably only be spotty light freezing rain, but precipitation will be changing to rain quickly as warmer air aloft will start modifying the cooler air trapped lower to the ground.
A lot can change, and this scenario may change. It is possible that snow amounts or ice amounts may go up or down as new model data arrives at the NWS tonight. Either way, be prepared for areas of slick road conditions later tonight and into early Monday morning.
Source: National Weather Service
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Salem-News Weather Related Links: Seven day weather forecast | Weather Stories | Road Conditions | Road Cameras
Articles for December 17, 2016 | Articles for December 18, 2016 | Articles for December 19, 2016
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
KUSH Dispensaries of Oregon
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2016 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2016 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.