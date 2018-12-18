Crystal Palace Chances of Improving Position in Standings

SNc Channels:



(SALEM, Ore.) - In the current season of the English Premier League Crystal Palace again is located in the second half of the standings, however, the team is far from being kicked out. Let's see how the situation will change in the second half of the championship and how it will end. In the previous season, the team had long been one of the main contenders for being kicked out, and only the appointment of Roy Hodgson allowed the club to break away from the danger zone and feel comfortable enough. As for the current year, the team does not claim high positions again, but it is not among outsiders, too. Crystal Palace is an average performer and uncomfortable opponent even for the leaders, especially if the match is held at the home arena of the team. It has become easier to follow football results today live of Hodgson's team. Visit this site and you will always be aware of the latest news. Lately Crystal Palace results are quite predictable, because the club loses to stronger rivals and fights on equal terms with average teams and outsiders of the English Premier League. Prospects of Hodgson's Team in Second Half of Season However, the team always has the opportunity to improve their position in the standings. Crystal Palace have a number of trumps that in the long run can help the team not just to break away from the relegation zone, but also to gain a foothold closer to the middle. Among the most obvious are: Pretty good lineup. Of course, in the Premier League each team has a bunch of stars, but in this regard, Crystal Palace also looks quite confident. Moreover, its lineup is great in comparison to the outsiders. Experienced coaching staff. The previous season Roy Hodgson has already proved that he is able to lead the team out of even the most difficult situations, now he leads the team quite confidently to preserve the residence in the elite. Individual skills of players. Here, first of all, it is necessary to highlight Zaa, who is amazing this season, having already scored a number of extremely important goals. Also, do not forget that the main competitors of the team are quite unstable, so sometimes they cannot find their game for a very long time, which affects their results. In such circumstances, the fans of Crystal Palace can feel confident enough, because their favorites have repeatedly shown that they are able to use such advantages and improve their position in the standings.

