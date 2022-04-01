SNc Channels:



Dec-14-2022 16:20
School in Session Following Shooting at Cleveland High School
A 16-year old is recovering after being shot. No arrests have been made.



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - On Monday, about 12:30 p.m., 911 received a call from someone who heard gunshots in the area of Cleveland High School in SE Portland. Central Precinct officers responded, and Cleveland High School immediately went into lockdown, as is their policy. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting outside of the school building, but partially on school grounds. According to witnesses, two vehicles may have been involved. Neither vehicle stayed at the scene of the shooting. Few, if any, teachers or students inside the building were aware of the shooting, so they sat silently in their darkened classrooms, waiting. Going into lockdown because of a shooter is something students train for, just like a fire drill once was. According to reports, the lockdown lasted less than 30 minutes. At 12:50 p.m., a 16-year-old Cleveland High School student walked into a local hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators confirm that the 16-year-old was injured in the shooting incident at the school. It has been determined that the gunshot is non-life-threatening. The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the school and assumed control of the investigation. This is the third shooting at or near an Oregon school since October. Two students were wounded in a shooting near Jefferson High School on Oct. 18th. A second shooting near Jefferson happened Nov. 14th, wounding a third student. In an off-campus tragedy last April, 4 teens that attend Centennial and David Douglas high schools were shot, and one of them was killed. Robert Reich, Berkeley professor and former Secretary of Labor said today, "In the decade since Sandy Hook, gun violence has become the leading cause of death for American children; more than 25,000 kids have been killed. No other industrialized country comes close to the U.S. rate." There were no classes at Cleveland on Tuesday, though the teachers were present and the school was open for hot lunch pick-up. School is now back in session throughout the rest of the week. There have been 49 school shootings in the U.S. this year that resulted in injuries or deaths, and there have been 142 such shootings since 2018. Guadalupe Guerrero, Superintendent at Portland Public Schools, shared this statement: "As gunfire rattles another PPS community, I urge our community to come together and work collectively towards resolving the social problems plaguing our neighborhoods. "If students fear for their safety, or their friends' safety, or their family members' safety, they cannot enter our classrooms feeling safe, secure and ready to learn. "If gun violence continues to occur, especially near our school buildings, students will feel a heightened anxiety, instead of a greater sense of belonging and safety. "Compounding matters, our students are still recovering from the impacts of the pandemic: mental and behavioral needs have never been greater." School administration says in-person mental health support is available for students. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting who has not yet spoken with police is asked to call the (503)823-3333 or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-329000. Source(s): Portland Police Bureau; various sources _________________________________________

