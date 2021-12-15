|
Wednesday December 15, 2021
|
|
Oregon Adds $100 Million in Support for Renters and Landlords
The legislation is now with Governor Brown for her signature.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Monday, the Oregon State Legislature in a special session passed SB 5561 (2nd Special Session of 2021) that adds an additional $100 million in state funding to the federal Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) to help tenants and landlords in need.
The Legislature also passed SB 891 (2nd Special Session of 2021) to ensure tenants who apply for rental assistance before June 30, 2022 cannot be evicted until their application is processed. The protections end on Sept. 30, 2022.
Once signed by the Governor, tenants who have or will apply for rental assistance before June 30, 2022 cannot be evicted for nonpayment of rent until their application is processed; Protections end on Sept. 30, 2022
Following is a statement from Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) Executive Director Margaret Salazar:
"We know eviction risk is real for too many families. As renters testified to over the weekend, the looming fear of eviction is devastating. The anxiety of a 60-day clock hanging over the heads of tenants in need has taken a toll.”
“We are also grateful that additional state funds will go toward OERAP assistance while the state awaits the potential for additional federal funding. Together with our local program partners and our vendor Public Partnerships (PPL), we are quickly processing as many applications as possible so that landlords can be made whole, and tenants can remain safely and affordably housed.”
It’s been eight months since the launch of the federal OERAP, and as of this week, more than $181 million has been paid to more than 26,000 households.
OERAP continues to be one of the nation’s leading programs. As of today, Oregon is ranked 4th in the nation, up from 6th in the nation last week, in the percentage of ERA funds paid out and obligated, as tracked by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
In the past 11 months, OHCS has distributed more than $381 million in emergency rental assistance––more than every year in the prior decade combined. Highlights from the legislation that will impact tenants and landlords include:
OHCS continues quickly processing OERAP applications with program administrators (LPAs) and its vendor Public Partnerships LLC (PPL) during the new application pause.
The state updates progress on applications at least once a week here.
Source: Oregon Housing and Community Services
_________________________________________
