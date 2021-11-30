SNc Channels:



Dec-14-2021 13:40 Oregon State Police Seeking Public Assistance in the Killing of Bald Eagle Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest

Bald Eagle killed by humans found in Lane County, Ore.

Reward offered for information leading to arrest.

Photo: OSP

(LANE COUNTY, Ore.) - OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers from the Springfield Area Command are seeking the public’s assistance in the identification of a person(s) who are responsible for killing a Bald Eagle in the Junction City area. On November 30, 2021, a citizen reported finding a dead Bald Eagle in the Cox Butte area west of Junction City, Oregon. Bald Eagles and other raptors are protected in Oregon. They commonly inhabit the Willamette Valley and are an important part of the wildlife ecosystem. It is illegal to harass, injure or kill a Bald Eagle. The penalties for killing an eagle can be a maximum fine of $6250.00 and a sentence of up to a year in jail. Additionally, upon conviction, the court can order the person who illegally kills a Bald Eagle to pay an additional $5000.00 in damages. OSP is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Oregon State Police through the OSP TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677) or TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us. Please reference Case #SP21335107. ** Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators** The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of: Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, Furbearers, Game Fish and Shellfish. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags. Preference Point Rewards: 5 Points-Bighorn Sheep

5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

5 Points-Moose

5 Points-Wolf

4 Points-Elk

4 Points-Deer

4 Points-Antelope

4 Points-Bear

4 Points-Cougar CASH REWARDS: $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose

$500 Elk, Deer and Antelope

$300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf

$300 Habitat Destruction

$200 Illegally Obtaining License/Tag(s)

$200 Unlawful Lend/Borrow Big Game Tags(s)

$100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

$100 Furbearers

$100 Game Fish and Shellfish Contact the Oregon State Police through the OSP TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677) or TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us. Please reference Case #SP21335107. Source: Oregon State Police _________________________________________

