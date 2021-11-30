Oregon State Police Seeking Public Assistance in the Killing of Bald Eagle

|
Wednesday December 15, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Dec-14-2021 13:40TweetFollow @OregonNews
Oregon State Police Seeking Public Assistance in the Killing of Bald EagleSalem-News.com
Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest
(LANE COUNTY, Ore.) - OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers from the Springfield Area Command are seeking the public’s assistance in the identification of a person(s) who are responsible for killing a Bald Eagle in the Junction City area.
On November 30, 2021, a citizen reported finding a dead Bald Eagle in the Cox Butte area west of Junction City, Oregon.
Bald Eagles and other raptors are protected in Oregon. They commonly inhabit the Willamette Valley and are an important part of the wildlife ecosystem. It is illegal to harass, injure or kill a Bald Eagle.
The penalties for killing an eagle can be a maximum fine of $6250.00 and a sentence of up to a year in jail. Additionally, upon conviction, the court can order the person who illegally kills a Bald Eagle to pay an additional $5000.00 in damages.
OSP is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Oregon State Police through the OSP TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677) or TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us. Please reference Case #SP21335107.
** Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators**The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of:
Preference Point Rewards:
CASH REWARDS:
Contact the Oregon State Police through the OSP TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (677) or TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us. Please reference Case #SP21335107.
Source: Oregon State Police
_________________________________________
Articles for December 13, 2021 | Articles for December 14, 2021 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.