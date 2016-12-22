Chains Recommended for Driving in Salem

|
Thursday December 22, 2016
|
|
Dec-14-2016
Chains Recommended for Driving in SalemSalem-News.com Weather
Thursday we can expect a 20% chance of snow before 10 a.m.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Heavy snowfall is occurring in the Salem metropolitan area and expected to continue into the evening hours. Travel conditions are worsening on local streets and roadways that have accumulations of snow and ice. Motorists should try to avoid any unnecessary travel this evening.
The City of Salem recommends that motorists that need to travel this evening, do so with the use of traction tires and/or traction devices, such as chains. This is strongly recommended for motorists driving in the West and South Salem hills.
Please install chains in your driveway, on a side street, or from a safe location out of active lanes of travel.
City of Salem Public Works crews will be plowing and sanding streets through the evening and overnight in an effort to improve driving conditions.
Sources: City of Salem; NWS
December 14, 2016
