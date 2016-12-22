Thursday December 22, 2016
Dec-14-2016 20:30

Chains Recommended for Driving in Salem

Salem-News.com Weather

Thursday we can expect a 20% chance of snow before 10 a.m.

Salem snow storm
Snow in South Salem was several inches deep.
Photo: Bonnie King Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Heavy snowfall is occurring in the Salem metropolitan area and expected to continue into the evening hours. Travel conditions are worsening on local streets and roadways that have accumulations of snow and ice. Motorists should try to avoid any unnecessary travel this evening.

The City of Salem recommends that motorists that need to travel this evening, do so with the use of traction tires and/or traction devices, such as chains. This is strongly recommended for motorists driving in the West and South Salem hills.

Please install chains in your driveway, on a side street, or from a safe location out of active lanes of travel.

City of Salem Public Works crews will be plowing and sanding streets through the evening and overnight in an effort to improve driving conditions.

  • Tonight: Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, becoming all snow after 7pm. Low around 26. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
  • Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
  • Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
  • Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
  • Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
  • Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
  • Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
  • Sunday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 38.

Sources: City of Salem; NWS

©2016 Salem-News.com.


