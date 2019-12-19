SNc Channels:



Dec-10-2019 23:41 Do You Need a College Degree to be a Successful Entrepreneur? Current data says the business startup environment has never been so promising.

(SALEM, Ore.) - Does a college degree make you a more successful entrepreneur? Not necessarily, but education does. It’s been long thought that the path to success is a clear one involving working hard to get into a famous college, excel in college, get a degree, and then start a business that will make you famous worldwide. But is getting buried in student loan debt really a necessity to achieve success? No, not really, because data shows that only 67% of self-made entrepreneurs went to college while 33% of them have only a high-school diploma. These data can be extremely inspirational for the majority of young entrepreneurs who fear that they won’t accomplish anything without going to college. Moreover, most researchers believe that entrepreneurship cannot be taught but rather learned through making mistakes that you can learn from. So, it is important to note that it isn’t necessarily important to have a college degree but rather education is what matters. And, there are many ways in which a future entrepreneur can get an education. Successful entrepreneurs without a college degree Climbing to the top of the ladder doesn’t necessarily have to start with a diploma. And, there are many great examples to prove so. There are many “degree-less” entrepreneurs who have risen to the top and inspired millions of people to give their entrepreneurial spirit a try even if they didn’t have a college background. According to data, people are more likely to earn more if they go to college and get their bachelor’s degree or even get a master’s degree. However, it seems that for the richest off all the rich people in the world, this rule doesn’t seem to apply. We all know the famous stories of Steve Jobs or Bill Gates, who were both masterminds, rebel in so many ways, and that extended to education. Or the story of Mark Zuckerberg, the genius founder of the currently most popular social media platform who also dropped out of college. There are a number of similar stories like the stories of these geniuses who managed to build wealth from scratch without having a college diploma from the most famous college. And, obviously, it can make aspiring entrepreneur wonder if they really have to spend at least 4 years in college before investing in their dreams. What does college teach you? There is no arguing on whether or not college can help you learn many things. From teaching you finance to business knowledge and many more, in college you can certainly learn a lot of information about how to open and run a business. However, for some people, attending college before starting a business is all about networking and meeting people who can become important contacts in the future. And, indeed, whether college may or may not help you learn every specific of your business, it can help you learn how to communicate, listen, and learn from others. A college degree is also important for establishing yourself and your credentials in the eyes of future people that you may partner with in the future, be it business partners or clients. Also, it can prove useful if you decide to get investment money or a loan because many financial institutions consider a college diploma an important filter. But can entrepreneurship only be learned in college? Not necessarily! How can you become an educated entrepreneur? Today’s young entrepreneurs and their startups are the heart of every industry. Most of them are past employees who decided to make the switch and become independent employers which made them more motivated to work. And, according to data, the startup environment has never been so promising. The entrepreneurship success rate has improved, with only 22.5% of businesses failing and closing after a year. So, with such a promising business landscape, it’s no wonder that many people decide to become their own bosses and try their luck in entrepreneurship. But how can you get education without getting into a famous college? Fear not, thanks to today’s Internet and technology, knowledge is just a few clicks away from any of us. Today, we are experiencing the rise of e-learning worldwide. The global e-learning market is expected to be worth $325 billion by 2025 so there is no doubt that there are a number of opportunities offered by the online learning landscape. Whether you would like to study chemistry, foreign languages, history, or even entrepreneurship, you can find it all online. E-learning provides aspiring entrepreneurs with multiple learning opportunities. From the opportunity to connect with business professionals to an unlimited amount of studies, research, and learning materials from which they can learn on their own. But why is online learning better than getting a college degree? The advantages of getting educated with e-learning compared to a college degree lay in the flexibility, reduced costs, and the accessibility of online learning. When you are an aspiring entrepreneur, trying to set up your own startup, the saying “time is money” couldn’t be any truer. You often lack the time to attend classes and you also can’t afford to invest in college fees because you must invest in your own business. So, fear not, e-learning can help you with both of these problems. One of the best benefits of e-learning is that it provides flexibility and accessibility to anyone. As a busy business owner, it can be difficult to attend classes but you can always study in your free time on your computer or other technological devices, be it your smartphone or tablet. Moreover, e-learning is accessible to anyone at all times. All you need is an Internet connection and a computer and entrepreneurship knowledge is just a few clicks away. Education is a crucial resource for aspiring entrepreneurs. However, in today’s digitalized era, there is no exact recipe for getting educated to become a successful entrepreneur. These days, you can choose from getting formal education (involving academic material, exams, projects, and coursework), practical education (by getting exposed to everyday business tasks and challenges), and e-learning (by connecting with professionals who can share their knowledge with you). Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

