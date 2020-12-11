SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Dec-09-2020 18:26 TweetFollow @OregonNews Linn County Deputy and Oregon State Police involved in Fatal Shooting Outside Gates Salem Police assist with deadly force investigation

Suspect 27-year old Brad Tyler Masters, of Bend, Oregon, was killed in the confrontation with law enforcement.

Photo: Deschutes County Sheriff

(GATES, Ore.) - The Salem Police Department is conducting an officer use of deadly physical force investigation which occurred near the City of Gates late Tuesday night, December 8, 2020. The incident began in Bend, Oregon, when law enforcement responded to two robberies, a Dutch Bros coffee stand and Domino’s Pizza, and a stolen vehicle. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued the armed suspect west on Highway 22 but terminated the pursuit on the eastern side of Santiam Pass. A Deschutes County Deputy sent out an “attempt to locate” the vehicle to surrounding agencies. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police and Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area to assist. The suspect vehicle was located, and the pursuit began again. Oregon State Police Troopers and a Linn County deputy took over the pursuit until the vehicle was finally stopped at approximately 11:45 p.m. with spike strips near mile post 38 on Highway 22, outside the city of Gates. Once stopped, the driver exited the vehicle, a confrontation ensued, and three troopers and a Linn County deputy fired shots. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 27-year old Brad Tyler Masters, of Bend, Oregon. He was declared deceased at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. The involved law enforcement officers are Oregon State Police Troopers Caleb Yoder, Michael Iacob, and Joseph Sousa, who have been with the Oregon State Police 5 years and 10 months, 4 years and 11 months, and 3 years and 10 months respectively. The Linn County Deputy Sheriff involved was Brandon Rathelegurche, who has been with Linn County Sheriff’s Office for 2 years and 10 months. Each officer has been placed on administrative leave per their respective agency’s policies. In accordance with Marion County’s Law Enforcement Intentional Use of Deadly Physical Force Response Plan (“SB111 plan”), which outlines investigatory standards for deadly force investigations, the non-involved Salem Police Department was requested to conduct the investigation. The officer-involved shooting closed Highway 22 between Gates and Detroit for about 10 hours. Once the investigation is concluded it will be sent to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office for presentation to the Grand Jury. The incident is being investigated by the Salem Police Department. Since this occurred in Marion County, the investigation will follow Marion County’s Senate Bill 111 protocols. Source: Salem Oregon Police Dept.; Linn County Sheriff's Office _________________________________________

Oregon | Fatal | Most Commented on





Articles for December 9, 2020 | Articles for December 10, 2020