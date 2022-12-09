Malicious Damage to Power Substation Near Portland

|
Friday December 9, 2022
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Dec-08-2022 13:59TweetFollow @OregonNews
Malicious Damage to Power Substation Near PortlandSalem-News.com
Trespassers cut fence and damaged equipment at substation in greater Portland area
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Bonneville Power Administration is seeking tips about trespassing, vandalism and malicious damage of equipment at a substation in Clackamas, Oregon.
“Someone clearly wanted to damage equipment and, possibly, cause a power outage,” said Transmission Vice President of Field Services John Lahti.
“The damage and associated cleanup will cost Northwest ratepayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. We were fortunate to avoid any power supply disruption, which would have jeopardized public safety, increased financial damages and presented challenges to the community on a holiday.”
The physical attack occurred in the early morning hours Thursday, Nov. 24.
BPA was able to respond quickly and minimize the damage. BPA is actively cooperating with the FBI on this incident and has encouraged other utilities throughout the region to increase their vigilance and report any suspicious or similar activity to law enforcement.
Any vandalism or attack on electric infrastructure is a serious crime and potentially puts the safety of the public and our workers at risk.
“We’re asking the public – if you see something, say something. Report any suspicious activity around electric facilities to law enforcement,” Lahti said.
If you have any information related to this incident or other potential attacks or threats on electric infrastructure, please contact the FBI at 503-224-4181 or BPA’s Crime Witness hotline at 800-437-2744.
BPA builds redundancy into how it operates and manages the region’s federal high-voltage electrical grid, which provides flexibility if equipment fails or suffers damage and helps ensure BPA can continue to provide wholesale power to its utility customers.
BPA continues to repair equipment that was damaged from the deliberate attack of its Clackamas substation.
If you have information about illegal or suspicious activity on BPA property, call BPA’s 24-hour toll-free, confidential Crime Witness hotline at 800-437-2744.
If you see illegal or suspicious activity happening in real time, first contact local law enforcement. For more details about the program, visit the Crime Witness website.
Source: The Bonneville Power Administration
The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a nonprofit federal power marketer that sells wholesale, carbon-free hydropower from 31 federal dams in the Columbia River Basin. It also markets the output of the region’s only nuclear plant. BPA delivers this power to more than 140 Northwest electric utilities, serving millions of consumers and businesses in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, western Montana and parts of California, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.
_________________________________________
Articles for December 7, 2022 | Articles for December 8, 2022 |
|googlec507860f6901db00.html
Quick Links
DININGWillamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.