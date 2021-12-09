SNc Channels:



17 Oregon State Beavers Recognized By Pac-12

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - Running back B.J. Baylor, offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge and inside linebacker Avery Roberts have been named All-Pac-12 First Team selections, it was announced on Tuesday. The trio highlights 17 total selections for the Beavers, Oregon Stateâ€™s most since the 2008 season. That gives Oregon State 32 total selections over the past two seasons. The Beavers have three first-team selections in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2008 and 2009. Jack Colletto (all-purpose) was named second team on Tuesday. Quarterback Chance Nolan along with offensive linemen Joshua Gray, Nous Keobounnam and Brandon Kipper were named honorable mention, and were joined by defensive backs Rejzohn Wright, Alex Austin, Jaydon Grant and Kitan Oladapo, tight end Teagan Quitoriano, wide receiver Trevon Bradford, inside linebacker Omar Speights, defensive lineman Keonte Schad and kicker Everett Hayes. Eldridge and Roberts are both first-team selections for the second consecutive season. Eldridge has started all 12 games for the Beavers in 2021, and was named the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 27. Roberts, meanwhile, is the Pac-12 leader with 128 tackles this season, which is tied for the fifth-best single-season mark in Oregon State history. The last Beaver to be named a first-team selection in back-to-back seasons was running back Jacquizz Rodgers, who was recognized in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Baylorâ€™s honor is the first of his career. He headed into the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl with a Pac-12 best 1,259 rushing yards, which is the 17th 1,000-yard rushing season in school history. Colletto has rushed for eight touchdowns on 30 carries while posting one touchdown reception, one interception and six tackles. It is the first Pac-12 honor of Collettoâ€™s career. Nolan has also earned his first Pac-12 honor, and has thrown for 2,414 yards and 19 touchdowns while posting the Pac-12â€™s No. 2 passer rating at 149.47. Gray was named second-team All-Pac-12 last season, while Kipper was named honorable mention in 2019 and Keobounnam in 2020. Keobounnam, like Eldridge, also earned Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week honors this season. Grant is an honorable mention selection for the second consecutive season. He ended the 2021 regular season with 63 tackles, two interceptions and six pass deflections. Wright is recognized for the first time and has 46 tackles with two interceptions and eight pass breakups. Austin earns the honor thanks to 44 tackles with two interceptions and six pass breakups while Oladapo totaled 62 tackles with six tackles for loss and eight pass breakups. Bradford was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2018 as well. This year, he has a team-best 40 receptions for 606 yards and five touchowns. Quitoriano is now a two-time honorable mention selection and has 16 receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns this season. Speights and Schad are both among the teamâ€™s leaders in defensive statistics. Speights is second on the team with 80 tackles, adding four tackles for loss and two interceptions. Schad, meanwhile, picked up 38 tackles on the year, including 29 over the last six games of the regular season. He also had four TFLs. Hayes connected on a school-record 60-yard field goal at Colorado, and ended the regular season with 10 field goal makes in 15 attempts. He was a perfect 47-for-47 on extra-point attempts and totaled 51 touchbacks, second-most in the Pac-12. Oregon State plays in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel on Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will air live on ABC and kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT. Source: Oregon State University Athletics _________________________________________

