Winter Weather Message: Freezing Rain Advisory

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - A Freezing Rain Advisory is now in effect until 7 a.m. Friday for the Central Willamette Valley including the cities of Salem and McMinnville, according to the National Weather Service.

TIMING: Through late tonight.

ADDITIONAL FREEZING RAIN: Generally a tenth of an inch or less.

IMPACTS: Many roads, sidewalks and bike paths will be slick.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Freezing Rain Advisory means that periods of freezing rain or freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving.

