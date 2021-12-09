Oregon State Police Arrest Wanted Homicide Suspect

|
Thursday December 9, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Dec-07-2021 15:28TweetFollow @OregonNews
Oregon State Police Arrest Wanted Homicide SuspectSalem-News.com
The suspect fled south on Interstate 5 at a high rate of speed.
(JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.) - Monday, December 6th, 2021, at about 12 o'clock noon, Oregon State Police received information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding a wanted subject, 48-year old Murray Maurice Edwards, who was traveling south on Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek.
Information provided indicated the subject had an active warrant from Pierce County, Washington for homicide and was traveling in a 1999 GMC Suburban with California plates.
Oregon State Police located a vehicle matching the description at the southbound Manzanita Rest Area.
With the assistance of the Josephine County Sheriff's Office, Troopers and Deputies attempted contact with the vehicle at the rest area but when approached the suspect fled south on Interstate 5 at a high rate of speed.
A Trooper attempted to deploy spike strips to disable the vehicle, but the suspect saw the spike strips thrown and swerved aggressively to avoid them.
The speed and evasive maneuver caused him to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the concrete center divider. Edwards was taken into custody without further incident.
Edwards was evaluated at the scene by AMR and then transported to Three Rivers Community Hospital.
Following evaluation, he was interviewed by FBI agents and later lodged at the Josephine County Jail on the outstanding warrant. Local charges will be forwarded to the Josephine County District Attorney for consideration.
Source: Oregon State Police
_________________________________________
Articles for December 7, 2021 | Articles for December 8, 2021
Use PayPal to
support
Salem-News.com:
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.