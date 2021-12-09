Oregon State Police Arrest Wanted Homicide Suspect

The suspect fled south on Interstate 5 at a high rate of speed.



48-year old Murray Maurice Edwards had an active warrant from Pierce County, Washington for homicide.



(JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.) - Monday, December 6th, 2021, at about 12 o'clock noon, Oregon State Police received information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding a wanted subject, 48-year old Murray Maurice Edwards, who was traveling south on Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek.

Information provided indicated the subject had an active warrant from Pierce County, Washington for homicide and was traveling in a 1999 GMC Suburban with California plates.

Oregon State Police located a vehicle matching the description at the southbound Manzanita Rest Area.

With the assistance of the Josephine County Sheriff's Office, Troopers and Deputies attempted contact with the vehicle at the rest area but when approached the suspect fled south on Interstate 5 at a high rate of speed.

A Trooper attempted to deploy spike strips to disable the vehicle, but the suspect saw the spike strips thrown and swerved aggressively to avoid them.

The speed and evasive maneuver caused him to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the concrete center divider. Edwards was taken into custody without further incident.

Edwards was evaluated at the scene by AMR and then transported to Three Rivers Community Hospital.

Following evaluation, he was interviewed by FBI agents and later lodged at the Josephine County Jail on the outstanding warrant. Local charges will be forwarded to the Josephine County District Attorney for consideration.

Source: Oregon State Police

