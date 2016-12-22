SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com

Zip Weather





Weather Forecast

Dec-07-2016 22:50 TweetFollow @OregonNews Winter Storm Warning for NW Oregon This is the strongest storm of this type in quite a while.

Snow in McMinnville from West Second Street, earlier this week.

Photo by Scott Stoutenberg

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, Thursday and Thursday night. An unusually strong winter storm will bring mixed precipitation across much of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon that will have significant impacts spreading North over the area Thursday. The storm will continue in the Northern areas into Thursday night and into the Columbia River Gorge into Friday. This is the strongest storm of this type in quite a while. The Winter Storm Warning for snow and ice remains in effect from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for the Central Willamette Valley, including the cities of Salem and McMinnville. TIMING:

Beginning around sunrise Thursday and continuing through most of Thursday afternoon. Precipitation should turn to mainly freezing rain between 10 a.m. and Noon.

Beginning around sunrise Thursday and continuing through most of Thursday afternoon. Precipitation should turn to mainly freezing rain between 10 a.m. and Noon. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS:

Generally 1 to 2 inches, though accumulations of 2 to 5 inches will be possible for locations closer to the Coast Range such as Newberg, Dallas and McMinnville.

Generally 1 to 2 inches, though accumulations of 2 to 5 inches will be possible for locations closer to the Coast Range such as Newberg, Dallas and McMinnville. ICE ACCUMULATIONS:

Up to a quarter inch of ice accumulation is possible later Thursday morning and Thursday afternoon.

Up to a quarter inch of ice accumulation is possible later Thursday morning and Thursday afternoon. IMPACTS:

Travel will be difficult Thursday, some power disruptions are possible.

Travel will be difficult Thursday, some power disruptions are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. _________________________________________

Weather | Traffic | Oregon | Most Commented on





Articles for December 7, 2016 | Articles for December 8, 2016