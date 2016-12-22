Winter Storm Warning for NW Oregon

|
Thursday December 22, 2016
|
Dec-07-2016 22:50
Winter Storm Warning for NW OregonSalem-News.com Weather
This is the strongest storm of this type in quite a while.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, Thursday and Thursday night.
An unusually strong winter storm will bring mixed precipitation across much of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon that will have significant impacts spreading North over the area Thursday.
The storm will continue in the Northern areas into Thursday night and into the Columbia River Gorge into Friday. This is the strongest storm of this type in quite a while.
The Winter Storm Warning for snow and ice remains in effect from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for the Central Willamette Valley, including the cities of Salem and McMinnville.
_________________________________________
