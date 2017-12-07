Hwy 97 Two-Vehicle Crash Kills Bend Man

|
Thursday December 7, 2017
|
|
Dec-06-2017 20:56
Hwy 97 Two-Vehicle Crash Kills Bend ManSalem-News.com
Alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
(DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore.) - This morning at about 10:15, OSP Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 at Milepost 151 (near Sunriver).
Police say that a silver 2006 Nissan Quest, operated by 55-year old Shannon Ray Rogers, of Goldendale, Washington, was traveling northbound when for unknown reasons, struck the rear of a northbound white 1981 Toyota pickup, operated by 56-year old Brian Jay Harris, of Bend, according to the preliminary investigation.
The Toyota veered off the road and impacted into a tree and the Nissan continued northbound and then veered off the road and also impacted into a tree.
Harris was pronounced deceased at the scene and Rogers received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the local area hospital for treatment.
Highway 97 was closed for about 30 minutes until one alternating lane was opened for traffic. OSP was assisted at the scene by Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Sunriver Fire Department, Bend Fire and Rescue, and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible contributing factors in the crash. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when available.
Source: OSP
