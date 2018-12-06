OREGON: Special Weather Statement

|
Thursday December 6, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Dec-05-2018 17:28TweetFollow @OregonNews
OREGON: Special Weather StatementSalem-News.com Weather
Columbia Gorge/Hood River: A frontal system Sat-Sun may bring the threat of substantial ice and snow.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - LIGHT WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY FOR THE HOOD RIVER VALLEY...PORTIONS OF THE COLUMBIA GORGE AND ADJACENT AREAS.
Cold air trapped east of the Cascades will remain in place through Friday night, when a Pacific frontal system is expected to spread light precipitation across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.
It is looking increasingly likely that temperatures will remain cold enough for snow or freezing rain for portions of the Columbia Gorge and nearby Cascade Valleys, including the Hood River Valley, Friday night.
With the air mass starting out very dry, it will take some time for precipitation to reach the ground Friday night, and amounts through Saturday should remain light. However, it does not take much in the way of ice accumulation to result in slick roads and difficult travel conditions.
Another frontal system is likely to spread more precipitation across the region later Saturday through Sunday. This system may bring the threat of more substantial ice and snow if the first frontal system fails to scour out the cold air.
Details remain uncertain and could still change. Stay tuned to the latest forecast information by visiting our website at weather.gov/portland, listening to NOAA Weather Radio, or by following your favorite source of weather information.
Source: Issued December 05 at 2:24PM PST by NWS Portland
_________________________________________
Salem-News Weather Related Links: Seven day weather forecast | Weather Stories | Road Conditions | Road Cameras
Articles for December 4, 2018 | Articles for December 5, 2018 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.