OREGON: Special Weather Statement

Columbia Gorge/Hood River: A frontal system Sat-Sun may bring the threat of substantial ice and snow.

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - LIGHT WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY FOR THE HOOD RIVER VALLEY...PORTIONS OF THE COLUMBIA GORGE AND ADJACENT AREAS.

Cold air trapped east of the Cascades will remain in place through Friday night, when a Pacific frontal system is expected to spread light precipitation across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.

It is looking increasingly likely that temperatures will remain cold enough for snow or freezing rain for portions of the Columbia Gorge and nearby Cascade Valleys, including the Hood River Valley, Friday night.

With the air mass starting out very dry, it will take some time for precipitation to reach the ground Friday night, and amounts through Saturday should remain light. However, it does not take much in the way of ice accumulation to result in slick roads and difficult travel conditions.

Another frontal system is likely to spread more precipitation across the region later Saturday through Sunday. This system may bring the threat of more substantial ice and snow if the first frontal system fails to scour out the cold air.

Details remain uncertain and could still change. Stay tuned to the latest forecast information by visiting our website at weather.gov/portland, listening to NOAA Weather Radio, or by following your favorite source of weather information.

Source: Issued December 05 at 2:24PM PST by NWS Portland

_________________________________________