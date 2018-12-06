Fatal Car vs Farm Truck Crash on Hwy 51

Three juveniles were treated for minor injuries.



The Cadillac was turning northbound onto Hwy 51 from Rogers Lane.

Image: GoogleMaps



(INDEPENDENCE, Ore.) - Today at about 6:38 am, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 51 at Rogers Ln.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2005 Cadillac Escalade, operated by 26-year old Hannah Parks of Dallas, was turning northbound onto Hwy 51 from Rogers Lane.

The Cadillac turned into the path of a 1985 International farm truck operated by 36-year old Armando Trapala-Amador of Independence.

The farm truck hit the Cadillac on the driver's side and both vehicles left the roadway. Parks sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three juveniles in the Cadillac were treated for minor injuries. Trapala-Amador was not injured.

OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Fire, and ODOT.

Source: Oregon State Police

_________________________________________