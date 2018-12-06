Thursday December 6, 2018
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Dec-05-2018 18:28printcomments

Fatal Car vs Farm Truck Crash on Hwy 51

Salem-News.com

Three juveniles were treated for minor injuries.

Oregon fatal crash
The Cadillac was turning northbound onto Hwy 51 from Rogers Lane.
Image: GoogleMaps

(INDEPENDENCE, Ore.) - Today at about 6:38 am, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 51 at Rogers Ln.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2005 Cadillac Escalade, operated by 26-year old Hannah Parks of Dallas, was turning northbound onto Hwy 51 from Rogers Lane.

The Cadillac turned into the path of a 1985 International farm truck operated by 36-year old Armando Trapala-Amador of Independence.

The farm truck hit the Cadillac on the driver's side and both vehicles left the roadway. Parks sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three juveniles in the Cadillac were treated for minor injuries. Trapala-Amador was not injured.

OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Fire, and ODOT.

Source: Oregon State Police

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for December 4, 2018 | Articles for December 5, 2018 | 		Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

OREGON AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy