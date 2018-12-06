Hwy 97 Head-On Crash Claims One Life

|
Thursday December 6, 2018
|
|
Hwy 97 Head-On Crash Claims One LifeSalem-News.com
The driver of the Malibu suffered fatal injuries.
(DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore.) - Today at approximately 9:00 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two vehicle crash on Highway 97 at MP 124. This crash was located on the southern end of Redmond.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2005 Chevy Malibu, operated by a 73-year old Prineville resident, was traveling northbound on Highway 97.
For unknown reasons, the Malibu crossed over into the oncoming lanes and crashed head-on into a southbound commercial motor vehicle, operated by Bend Roof Truss and driven by 48-year old Bend resident, Kavan Rose.
The driver of the Malibu suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was transported to St. Charles Redmond for non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 97 was closed for approximately three and a half hours following the crash. OSP was assisted at the scene by the Redmond Police Department, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department, ODOT and Redmond Fire and Rescue.
The identity of the deceased will be released at a later time to allow notification to the next of kin.
Source: Oregon State Police
