Log Train Derailment Closes Numerous Streets in Salem

Wednesday December 5, 2018
Dec-05-2018 00:20
Log Train Derailment Closes Numerous Streets in SalemSalem-News.com
Front St NE will remained closed into the morning.
(SALEM, Ore.) - On December 4, 2018 at approximately 8:45 pm a northbound log train derailed in Salem, near Front St NE and Hood St NE. No hazardous materials were no board.
The derailment has closed numerous streets and those streets may remained closed into the morning, affecting the morning commute.
The closures are as follows:
Front St NE is closed to southbound traffic at Hood St NE and to northbound traffic at Water St NE.
Commercial St NE is closed to southbound traffic at Jefferson St NE.
Liberty St NE is closed to northbound traffic at Jefferson St NE.
Broadway St NE is closed to southbound traffic at Academy St NE and to northbound traffic at Madison St NE.
Police are asking that people avoid the areas where the train has come to a stop, as the loads may shift and could injure bystanders. Railroad officials have been notified and are heading to the scene.
Railroad crews were able to decouple the derailed cars from the rest of the train. This allowed the locomotive and numerous cars to continue on out of Salem, opening Commercial St Ne, Liberty St NE and Broadway St NE.
Front St NE will remained closed into the morning, so crews can unload the derailed cars and get them back on track.
