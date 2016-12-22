SNc Channels:



Dec-04-2016 22:13 TweetFollow @OregonNews Snow Expected on the Valley Floor Monday Morning 1 to 3 inches above 500 feet, with a trace to less than an inch below 500 feet is expected.

Winter Weather Advisory for western Oregon.

Image: National Weather Service

(SALEM, Ore.) - Snow levels may drop down to close to the valley floors late tonight and Monday morning. Accumulations at the valley floors will be highly dependent on how fast roads cool off and the snow begins to stick, according to the National Weather service. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Central Willamette Valley, including the cities of Salem and McMinnville, and those in the vicinity. TIMING: A mix of rain and snow is expected after midnight tonight, becoming mostly snow around 4 a.m. Monday. The heaviest snow is expected between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

A mix of rain and snow is expected after midnight tonight, becoming mostly snow around 4 a.m. Monday. The heaviest snow is expected between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. SNOW LEVELS: Lowering to 500 to 1000 feet tonight, and close to the valley floor Monday morning.

Lowering to 500 to 1000 feet tonight, and close to the valley floor Monday morning. ACCUMULATION: 1 to 3 inches above 500 feet, with a trace to less than an inch below 500 feet.

1 to 3 inches above 500 feet, with a trace to less than an inch below 500 feet. IMPACTS: The best chance for persistent snow will occur during the morning commute. There is uncertainty whether snow will stick to road surfaces, but even falling snow may result in travel delays or accidents. If you must drive during this time, provide extra time for travel and maintain space between vehicles. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving. Check out TripCheck.com for up to the minute road conditions, before you take off. Source: The National Weather service _________________________________________

