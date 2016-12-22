Snow Expected on the Valley Floor Monday Morning

|
Thursday December 22, 2016
|
Dec-04-2016
Snow Expected on the Valley Floor Monday MorningSalem-News.com Weather
1 to 3 inches above 500 feet, with a trace to less than an inch below 500 feet is expected.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Snow levels may drop down to close to the valley floors late tonight and Monday morning. Accumulations at the valley floors will be highly dependent on how fast roads cool off and the snow begins to stick, according to the National Weather service.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Central Willamette Valley, including the cities of Salem and McMinnville, and those in the vicinity.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.
Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving. Check out TripCheck.com for up to the minute road conditions, before you take off.
Source: The National Weather service
_________________________________________
