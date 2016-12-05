More Snow Coming to the Oregon Cascades

|
Thursday December 22, 2016
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Dec-03-2016 01:05TweetFollow @OregonNews
More Snow Coming to the Oregon CascadesSalem-News.com Weather
Carry chains as well as extra provisions should you travel through the Cascades this weekend.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Significant accumulating snows are coming to the south Washington and north and central Oregon Cascades Saturday night and Sunday.
A potent moist but relatively cool weather system will be moving into southwest Washington and northwest Oregon Saturday night and continuing through Sunday, with significant snows in the south Washington and north and central Oregon Cascades.
Snow amounts could reach 8 - 15 inches at higher elevations such as at Timberline ski resort and at Mount Hood meadows. Amounts at the passes through the Cascades could reach 4 - 8 inches.
The period of the heaviest snow in the south Washington Cascades will be from midnight Saturday night until noon Sunday.
The period of the heaviest snow in the north and central Oregon Cascades will be on Sunday.
Expect roads in the Cascades to be snow covered and icy, creating difficult driving conditions. Be sure to carry chains as well as extra provisions should you travel through the Cascades this weekend.
Highest risk areas: Northern Oregon Cascades; Cascades in Lane County; South Washington Cascades: Including the cities of Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, McKenzie Pass, McKenzie Bridge, Oakridge, Willamette Pass, Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St Helens, Wind River Valley.
Source: National Weather Service
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Salem-News Weather Related Links: Seven day weather forecast | Weather Stories | Road Conditions | Road Cameras
Articles for December 2, 2016 | Articles for December 3, 2016 | Articles for December 4, 2016
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2016 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
Marie December 5, 2016 10:16 pm (Pacific time)
I think this is a Clever Ploy to fool the protesters into dismantling camp and going home for Christmas. Then after Christmas Break when donald tAakes the reins they will just Plow on through as planned. It will be mid winter cold as hell and you can bet the farm while the campers are gone they will be busy securing the area so protesters cannot stop them again. Anyone want to set up a betting Pool on this? I DO NOT TRUST for one second that this announcement is true nor will the line be diverted from its planned path under the missouri.[Return to Top]
©2016 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.