More Snow Coming to the Oregon Cascades

Carry chains as well as extra provisions should you travel through the Cascades this weekend.



Photo by Bonnie King, Salem-News.com



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Significant accumulating snows are coming to the south Washington and north and central Oregon Cascades Saturday night and Sunday.

A potent moist but relatively cool weather system will be moving into southwest Washington and northwest Oregon Saturday night and continuing through Sunday, with significant snows in the south Washington and north and central Oregon Cascades.

Snow amounts could reach 8 - 15 inches at higher elevations such as at Timberline ski resort and at Mount Hood meadows. Amounts at the passes through the Cascades could reach 4 - 8 inches.

The period of the heaviest snow in the south Washington Cascades will be from midnight Saturday night until noon Sunday.

The period of the heaviest snow in the north and central Oregon Cascades will be on Sunday.

Expect roads in the Cascades to be snow covered and icy, creating difficult driving conditions. Be sure to carry chains as well as extra provisions should you travel through the Cascades this weekend.

Highest risk areas: Northern Oregon Cascades; Cascades in Lane County; South Washington Cascades: Including the cities of Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, McKenzie Pass, McKenzie Bridge, Oakridge, Willamette Pass, Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St Helens, Wind River Valley.

Source: National Weather Service

