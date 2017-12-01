Senate Passes GOP Tax Bill

...another shameful event in a long list of shameful events...



Cartoon by Dave Gralund



(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - On December 1, 2017, the U.S. Senate passed the GOP tax bill. Now that this irresponsible GOP tax bill -- with massive tax cuts for Trump and his wealthy friends and large corporations -- will now likely become law, ordinarily I would expect voters to punish those who voted for this shameful bill at the midterms and beyond.

However, the Republicans will tout it as a "reform" bill.

It will take some time before the large tax cuts for the rich and large corporations fail to "trickle down" to ordinary folks. And unfortunately, voters may not link this tax bill to spending cuts on vital programs in health care, education, retirement, and social services that will inevitably come to make up for the estimated $1.5 trillion loss of revenue for the next decade.

Senate passage of the GOP tax bill is another shameful event in a long list of shameful events too numerous to list.

_________________________________________