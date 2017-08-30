SNc Channels:



Aug-28-2017 01:10 TweetFollow @OregonNews Motorcylist Crashed into a Bear near Breitenbush The motorcyclist was flown by lifeflight to the nearest hospital.

Example of a black bear in Oregon. NOT the actual bear involved in this incident.

Photo: wildoregon.com

(DETROIT, Ore.) - Sunday afternoon, a motorcyclist was riding on Breitenbush Rd near mile post 18.5 when he crashed into a black bear who was in the middle of his lane of travel. The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. It is unknown the extent of injuries to the motorcyclist at this time. The black bear died at the scene and was taken care of by the US Forest Service. Please use this incident as a reminder to be careful while driving in rural areas as well as camping / hiking, as we frequently have wild animals of this nature sharing space and our roadways with us. Deputy Zahn from the Marion County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigator in this incident and was assisted by members of the Detroit-Idahna Fire Department, Lyons Ambulance Service, and the United States Forest Service Fire and Police. The Marion County Sheriff's Office would like to thank all of their user partners as well as WVCC and METCOM emergency dispatch services, and life flight for their assistance. The motorcyclist's name has not been released. Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office _________________________________________

