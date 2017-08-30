Motorcylist Crashed into a Bear near Breitenbush

|
Wednesday August 30, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Aug-28-2017 01:10TweetFollow @OregonNews
Motorcylist Crashed into a Bear near BreitenbushSalem-News.com
The motorcyclist was flown by lifeflight to the nearest hospital.
(DETROIT, Ore.) - Sunday afternoon, a motorcyclist was riding on Breitenbush Rd near mile post 18.5 when he crashed into a black bear who was in the middle of his lane of travel.
The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. It is unknown the extent of injuries to the motorcyclist at this time.
The black bear died at the scene and was taken care of by the US Forest Service.
Please use this incident as a reminder to be careful while driving in rural areas as well as camping / hiking, as we frequently have wild animals of this nature sharing space and our roadways with us.
Deputy Zahn from the Marion County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigator in this incident and was assisted by members of the Detroit-Idahna Fire Department, Lyons Ambulance Service, and the United States Forest Service Fire and Police.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office would like to thank all of their user partners as well as WVCC and METCOM emergency dispatch services, and life flight for their assistance.
The motorcyclist's name has not been released.
Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Articles for August 28, 2017 | Articles for August 29, 2017
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.