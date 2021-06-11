Fighting COVID-19 and Stupidity

SNc Channels:



(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - In Mississippi one person was hospitalized for ingesting ivermectin — a horse de-wormer — to prevent or treat the Coronavirus. Reportedly, the state’s poison control center has received an increasing number of calls from individuals with potential ivermectin exposure taken to treat or prevent the virus. Mississippi State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs warned that there is no scientific evidence that Ivermectin is effective at preventing or treating COVID-19 and is dangerous if ingested by humans. Between March and this month, Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham promoted the use of ivermectin as an alternative COVID-19 treatment to millions of viewers on their prime-time shows. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) was suspended from YouTube in June for posting a video touting Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine as treatments for COVID-19. It seems Ivermectin is the new Hydroxychloroquine. Studies show Hydroxychloroquine does not have clinical benefits in treating COVID-19. Yet, Trump still touts it as an effective treatment for COVID-19. And remember when Trump was criticized by the medical community after suggesting research into whether Coronavirus might be treated by injecting disinfectant into the body? He also proposed irradiating patients' bodies with UV light. Mississippi is at a severe COVID-19 risk level and has one of the lowest vaccine rates. Why would anyone be foolish enough to buy a horse de-wormer at a feed store when vaccines proven to be effective are readily available and free? Unless the person advocating a cure for COVID-19 is a medical expert, I suggest you be wary as the “cure" may be dangerous or even fatal. Those getting their news from Trump or Fox News should be especially on guard. _________________________________________

