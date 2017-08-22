Oregon Statewide Campfire Ban Lifted in Parks and Designated Campgrounds

|
Thursday August 24, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Aug-23-2017 13:01TweetFollow @OregonNews
Oregon Statewide Campfire Ban Lifted in Parks and Designated CampgroundsSalem-News.com
The campfire ban is over, but the risk of wildfire continues.
(SALEM, Ore.) - A statewide ban on open fires in state park campgrounds has been lifted effective August 22, 2017. However, local and regional fire restrictions are still in effect in many state parks, and restrictions from other authorities often apply to state parks as well.
Visitors planning a trip to a state park or the ocean shore during the rest of the fire season should check: http://oregonstateparks.org and public fire restrictions at: http://bit.ly/oregonfirerestrictions for updates before traveling.
The now-expired statewide state park restriction affected all open flames--campfires, candles, charcoal briquettes, tiki-style torches--at every park. Even if a state park allows campfires and other open flames, every park patron should exercise extraordinary care with fire:
Information is posted at oregonstateparks.org, and available through the state parks information line at 800-551-6949, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. -- 5 p.m.
The Oregon Department of Forestry Public Restrictions Map at http://bit.ly/oregonfirerestrictions has local restrictions and bans available by location. Other recreational fire safety tips are online at http://keeporegongreen.org/.
_________________________________________
Articles for August 23, 2017 |
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.