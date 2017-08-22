Thursday August 24, 2017
Oregon Statewide Campfire Ban Lifted in Parks and Designated Campgrounds

Salem-News.com

The campfire ban is over, but the risk of wildfire continues.

Keep Oregon Green

(SALEM, Ore.) - A statewide ban on open fires in state park campgrounds has been lifted effective August 22, 2017. However, local and regional fire restrictions are still in effect in many state parks, and restrictions from other authorities often apply to state parks as well.

Visitors planning a trip to a state park or the ocean shore during the rest of the fire season should check: http://oregonstateparks.org and public fire restrictions at: http://bit.ly/oregonfirerestrictions for updates before traveling.

The now-expired statewide state park restriction affected all open flames--campfires, candles, charcoal briquettes, tiki-style torches--at every park. Even if a state park allows campfires and other open flames, every park patron should exercise extraordinary care with fire:

  • Campfires are allowed in designated fire rings only. All fires must be attended, and fully extinguished afterward.
  • Keep water and a shovel, or a fire extinguisher, within reach of any campfire at all times.
  • Watch children and pets during and after a campfire. Metal fire rings retain heat long after the fire is out.
  • In state parks, smoking is allowed in designated campsites only, and butts must be fully extinguished and put in the trash.
  • Fires on the Oregon ocean shore must be made of natural materials only (no pallets or other assembled wood), kept 3'x3' or smaller, and placed more than 25' away and downwind from driftwood and grass. A full set of beach fire rules is online at http://bit.ly/oregonbeachfirerules.
  • Remember fireworks are prohibited year-round in Oregon state parks and on beaches.

Information is posted at oregonstateparks.org, and available through the state parks information line at 800-551-6949, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. -- 5 p.m.

The Oregon Department of Forestry Public Restrictions Map at http://bit.ly/oregonfirerestrictions has local restrictions and bans available by location. Other recreational fire safety tips are online at http://keeporegongreen.org/.

