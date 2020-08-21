Oregon's Death Toll Over 400 and Climbing

|
Friday August 21, 2020
|
|
Oregon's Death Toll Over 400 and ClimbingSalem-News.com
Oregon reports 203 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 408, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 203 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 23,870.
The new cases are in the following counties:
COVID cases continue downward trendOHA issued its Weekly Report today, which showed during the week of Aug. 10 through Aug. 16, OHA recorded 1,963 new cases of COVID-19 infection—down from last week’s tally of 2,122.
In addition, 31 deaths were reported, down from last week’s toll of 39. During that week the percentage of tests positive was stable at 5.4 percent, while new hospitalizations fell to 115 from 143 last week.
About two-thirds of cases reported contact with a confirmed case, most commonly from someone in their household. Outbreaks in care facilities and workplaces continue to be reported and investigated by local public health authorities. But a large number of new cases are “sporadic,” meaning that no source for the case was identified.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Source(s): Oregon Health Authority
_________________________________________
