Friday August 21, 2020
Aug-19-2020

Oregon's Death Toll Over 400 and Climbing

Salem-News.com

Oregon reports 203 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

COVID-19

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 408, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 203 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 23,870.

The new cases are in the following counties:

    Baker (1), Clackamas (15), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (9), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lane (5), Linn (3), Malheur (10), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (41), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (11), Union (3), Washington (25), and Yamhill (7).

  • Oregon’s 398th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 7 and died on August 16, at Providence Portland Medical Center.
  • Oregon’s 399th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 15, in her residence.
  • Oregon’s 400th COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on August 10 and died on August 18, in her residence.
  • Oregon’s 401st COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 9, in her residence.
  • Oregon’s 402nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 25 and died on August 13, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
  • Oregon’s 403rd COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 16 and died on August 11, in her residence.
  • Oregon’s 404th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 21 and died on August 11, at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.
  • Oregon’s 405th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 15 and died on August 1, at Adventist Medical Center.
  • Oregon’s 406th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 13 and died on July 25, at Adventist Medical Center.
  • Oregon’s 407th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 8, at Providence Portland Medical Center.
  • Oregon’s 408th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Multnomah who became symptomatic on August 10, after close contact with a confirmed case and died on August 14, in her residence.

COVID cases continue downward trend

OHA issued its Weekly Report today, which showed during the week of Aug. 10 through Aug. 16, OHA recorded 1,963 new cases of COVID-19 infection—down from last week’s tally of 2,122.

In addition, 31 deaths were reported, down from last week’s toll of 39. During that week the percentage of tests positive was stable at 5.4 percent, while new hospitalizations fell to 115 from 143 last week.

About two-thirds of cases reported contact with a confirmed case, most commonly from someone in their household. Outbreaks in care facilities and workplaces continue to be reported and investigated by local public health authorities. But a large number of new cases are “sporadic,” meaning that no source for the case was identified.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

  • Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
  • OHA/coronavirus: See more case and county level data (Oregon)
  • United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
  • Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
  • COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients.

Source(s): Oregon Health Authority

_________________________________________



©2020 Salem-News.com.


