No Arrests in Fatal Stabbing Near Salem

A double-stabbing left one man dead outside of Salem, Oregon.



Photo: MCSO



(SALEM, Ore.) -

The scene was a residence in the rural area of Hazelgreen Road NE and Howell Prairie Road NE, just east of Salem.

When detectives arrived, they determined one person was deceased and another victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The deceased victim has been identified as 26-year old Travis Richard Juetten. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His wife, 24-year old Jamilyn Rebekah Juetten, is in stable condition and recovering in a local hospital.

No arrests have been reported.

This continues to be an active criminal investigation; and no further details have been released.

If anyone was in the area around this time, detectives would like to speak with you. Please contact Detective Jessica Van Horn at JVanHorn@co.marion.or.us or 503-991-2145.

You can also submit an anonymous tip, Text TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411. You can also call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 503-588-5032.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office, Salem Police, Silverton Police, Mt. Angel Police, and Woodburn Fire.

Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office

_________________________________________