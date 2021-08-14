Tuesday August 17, 2021
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Aug-16-2021 15:52printcomments

No Arrests in Fatal Stabbing Near Salem

Salem-News.com

A double-stabbing left one man dead outside of Salem, Oregon.

Salem Oregon stabbing
A double-stabbing left one man dead outside of Salem, Oregon.
Photo: MCSO

(SALEM, Ore.) -

Travis Juetten, RIP

About 3 a.m., Friday the 13th, Marion County deputies responded to a what ended up being a multiple stabbing.

The scene was a residence in the rural area of Hazelgreen Road NE and Howell Prairie Road NE, just east of Salem.

When detectives arrived, they determined one person was deceased and another victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The deceased victim has been identified as 26-year old Travis Richard Juetten. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His wife, 24-year old Jamilyn Rebekah Juetten, is in stable condition and recovering in a local hospital.

No arrests have been reported.

This continues to be an active criminal investigation; and no further details have been released.

If anyone was in the area around this time, detectives would like to speak with you. Please contact Detective Jessica Van Horn at JVanHorn@co.marion.or.us or 503-991-2145.

You can also submit an anonymous tip, Text TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411. You can also call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 503-588-5032.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office, Salem Police, Silverton Police, Mt. Angel Police, and Woodburn Fire.

Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for August 16, 2021 | 		Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

AUCTIONS - APPRAISALS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

ONLINE SHOPPING

Special Occasion Dresses

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy