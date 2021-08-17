SNc Channels:



Aug-16-2021 16:55 TweetFollow @OregonNews Oregon Reports 4,396 New COVID-19 Cases and 14 Deaths There are 206 COVID-19 patients in Oregon intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 11 more than yesterday.



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - There are 14 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,949 the Oregon Health Authority reported today. OHA also reported 4,396 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the state total to 242,843. The 4,396 cases reported today include new infections recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, Aug. 13th and Sunday, Aug.15th. Additional Vaccine for Some Recommended The FDA, CDC and Western States recommend an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup have all recommended an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine be administered to people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems. “This official CDC recommendation — which follows FDA’s decision to amend the emergency use authorizations of the vaccines — is an important step in ensuring everyone, including those most vulnerable to COVID-19, can get as much protection as possible from COVID-19 vaccination,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH in an Aug. 13 media statement. You can read more about the recommendation on the Oregon Vaccine News blog. Vaccinations in Oregon Today, OHA reported that 3,013 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 472 were initial doses and 279 were second doses administered on Aug. 15. The remaining 2,194 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 15. The seven-day running average is now 5,923 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,724,171 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,810,218 first and second doses of Moderna and 189,610 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 2,553,384 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,351,758 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). These data are preliminary and subject to change. Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today. COVID-19 hospitalizations The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 752, which is nine more than yesterday. There are 206 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 11 more than yesterday. The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity. More information about hospital capacity can be found here. Cases and deaths The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (54), Clackamas (296), Clatsop (73), Columbia (19), Coos (66), Crook (19), Curry (136), Deschutes (355), Douglas (350), Harney (11), Hood River (10), Jackson (542), Jefferson (30), Josephine (363), Klamath (15), Lane (567), Lincoln (35), Linn (178), Malheur (17), Marion (163), Morrow (13), Multnomah (504), Polk (46), Tillamook (66), Umatilla (109), Union (39), Wallowa (11), Wasco (22), Washington (166), Yamhill (103). Oregon reported 2,027 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 13, 1,533 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 14, and 836 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug.15. Oregon’s 2,936th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 7 and died on August 14 at Mercy Medical Center.

Oregon's 2,937th COVID-19 death is a 27-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 14 at Mercy Medical Center.

Oregon's 2,938th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 29 and died on August 12 at Mercy Medical Center.

Oregon's 2,939th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 12 at her residence.

Oregon's 2,940th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 11. Location of COVID-19 death is being confirmed.

Oregon's 2,941st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

Oregon's 2,942nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 13 and died on August 13 at his residence.

Oregon's 2,943rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 12 at his residence.

Oregon's 2,944th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 12 at St Charles Bend Hospital.

Oregon's 2,945th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 13 at his residence.

Oregon's 2,946th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 5 at his residence.

Oregon's 2,947th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 11 at Adventist Health Portland.

Oregon's 2,948th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 11 at his residence.

is a 93-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 11 at his residence. Oregon’s 2,949th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 10 and died on August 12 at Providence Medford Medical Center. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information. Source: OHA _________________________________________

