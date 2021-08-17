Oregon Reports 4,396 New COVID-19 Cases and 14 Deaths

|
Tuesday August 17, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Aug-16-2021 16:55TweetFollow @OregonNews
Oregon Reports 4,396 New COVID-19 Cases and 14 DeathsSalem-News.com
There are 206 COVID-19 patients in Oregon intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 11 more than yesterday.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - There are 14 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,949 the Oregon Health Authority reported today.
OHA also reported 4,396 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the state total to 242,843.
The 4,396 cases reported today include new infections recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, Aug. 13th and Sunday, Aug.15th.
Additional Vaccine for Some Recommended
The FDA, CDC and Western States recommend an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup have all recommended an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine be administered to people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems.
“This official CDC recommendation — which follows FDA’s decision to amend the emergency use authorizations of the vaccines — is an important step in ensuring everyone, including those most vulnerable to COVID-19, can get as much protection as possible from COVID-19 vaccination,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH in an Aug. 13 media statement.
You can read more about the recommendation on the Oregon Vaccine News blog.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 3,013 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 472 were initial doses and 279 were second doses administered on Aug. 15. The remaining 2,194 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 15.
The seven-day running average is now 5,923 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,724,171 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,810,218 first and second doses of Moderna and 189,610 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,553,384 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,351,758 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 752, which is nine more than yesterday.
There are 206 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 11 more than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (54), Clackamas (296), Clatsop (73), Columbia (19), Coos (66), Crook (19), Curry (136), Deschutes (355), Douglas (350), Harney (11), Hood River (10), Jackson (542), Jefferson (30), Josephine (363), Klamath (15), Lane (567), Lincoln (35), Linn (178), Malheur (17), Marion (163), Morrow (13), Multnomah (504), Polk (46), Tillamook (66), Umatilla (109), Union (39), Wallowa (11), Wasco (22), Washington (166), Yamhill (103).
Oregon reported 2,027 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 13, 1,533 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 14, and 836 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug.15.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
Source: OHA
_________________________________________
Articles for August 16, 2021 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.