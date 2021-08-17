Tuesday August 17, 2021
Missing Idanha Men Found Deceased

The two men had been missing since Aug 14th.

Oregon Hwy 22E
The single vehicle crash happened on OR Hwy 22E near milepost 34.

(SANTIAM CANYON, Ore.) - This afternoon at about 1:40 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 34.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 39-year old Eric Meyers of Idanha, was eastbound when it left the roadway, went over an embankment, and rolled.

Meyers and his passenger, 33-year old Justin Hartwell of Idanha, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased.

Meyers and Hartwell had been reported missing when they did not return home on August 14, 2021.

OSP was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Linn County Sheriffs Office, Gates Fire Department, and ODOT.

Source: OSP

