A Cold Stone Creamery Franchise Gets You In Your Own Business Fast For many, entrepreneurship is living the "American Dream".

The Cold Stone Creamery at Irvine Spectrum in Irvine, California.

Image: Public Domain

(SALEM, Ore.) - The Cold Stone Creamery ice cream company launched its first franchise in 1994. All the franchise owners make their own ice cream daily to keep it at the peak of freshness. The first Cold Stone ice cream store was opened in Tempe, AZ six years earlier. There are now store locations across the United States and outside of the country. Franchisees start off with the unique recipe for the homemade ice cream. They will then add a variety of other fresh ingredients by hand, such as fruits, candy, and nuts, to create the exact result as requested by the customer. The company is known for its fresh, premium ice cream. Their concept of customized ice cream flavors has proven to be popular and sought after by the loyal customers of the brand. There are over 1200 stores in the US, and approximately 200 stores located outside of the US. Cold Stone Creamery is owned by Kahala Brands, also known for their other franchise opportunities including Blimpie, Surf City Squeeze, and TacoTime. To date, there are approximately 40 corporate owned Cold Stone stores. At the onset of the franchise, stores were primarily open seasonally, however they have changed, and they now operate your round. The menu has also been expanded. Since co-founders Donald Sutherland and Susan Sutherland launched the company 30 years ago, the brand has added to its product line that now includes ice cream cakes, ice cream sandwiches, pies, ice cream shakes, and smoothies. They also offer a variety of iced coffee drinks. Cold Stone continues to add to its blend-ins and the combinations are constantly growing. The company operates out of its headquarters in Scottsdale, AZ. The startup costs for a Cold Stone franchise can vary widely. A new franchisee can expect the investment to range from approximately $50,200 to approximately $467,000, according to their website. It is considered affordable for a food franchise of this type. The company has been helping entrepreneurs start and operate their own successful businesses since 1994. The ice cream industry is a mainstay, and it is estimated that Americans spend approximately $8 billion per year on ice cream. The company is optimistic, and it has set a goal to open hundreds of additional stores soon. The investment in a Cold Stone franchise provides the franchisee with 120 hours of training at the start, and then ongoing training afterwards. They will train the new business owner every step of the way. The company has an established, proven business model. Experience is not required to become a franchisee. The training and ongoing support that is readily available and provided to a franchisee can be invaluable. It can help a franchisee get on the track to success, regardless of a lack of extensive experience in the restaurant or food service industry. They can learn the business from the ground up. The company promotes its brand as the "ultimate" ice cream. Customers enjoy the freshly made ice cream with quality ingredients customized especially for them. This is one of the value-driven reasons why this ice cream franchise differs from the others. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. #coldstone #instagram #instabloggers #businessplan _________________________________________

