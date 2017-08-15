SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com

Zip Weather





Weather Forecast

Aug-14-2017 22:47 TweetFollow @OregonNews Search-and-Rescue Teams Recover Two after Fatal Fall along Pacific Crest Trail Family notifications have been made, and the two victims can now be identified.

A double-fatal fall happened Aug 12th off the Pacific Crest Trail, NW of Timberline Lodge.

Map: Google maps

(CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore.) - Last Saturday evening about 5:45, passing hikers called 911 to report that they had seen the bodies of two women who appeared to have fallen approximately 150 feet off a cliff, about 6 miles northwest of Timberline Lodge, along the Pacific Crest Trail. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue (SAR) Coordinators, American Medical Response, Mountain Wave, Portland Mountain Rescue, and Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue were activated, and began responding to the area at approximately 6:01 p.m. At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday night, American Medical Response's Reach and Treat Team (AMR RAT) reached the location where the two victims had fallen and confirmed that both women were deceased at the scene. SAR personnel stayed on-scene the remainder of the night with the deceased until approximately 5:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, when additional search-and-rescue team members began responding to the scene from Timberline Lodge. Family notifications have been made, and the two victims can now be identified as 19-year old Emma C. Place, and 19-year old Emily D. Lang, both of Portland. At this writing, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office has been unable to locate any witnesses to the fall. The reporting hikers had only seen the incident's aftermath. WITNESSES, INFO SOUGHT If anyone has any information on this incident or was in the area of the Pacific Crest Trail between Timberline Lodge and Paradise Park at the time of the falls (prior to 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017), please contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Tip Line by phone at: (503) 723-4949 or by using the online email form at: web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp -- please reference CCSO Case # 17-21562. Source: Clackamas County Sheriff _________________________________________

Oregon | Fatal | Most Commented on





Articles for August 14, 2017 | Articles for August 15, 2017