Sunday August 12, 2018
The Smartest Way to Use a Travel Credit Card

With each amount you spend, a bonus amount is added to your account.

credit cards

(SALEM, Ore. ) - Having a travel credit card in your wallet is always a good thing. The best about this type of a bank card is that it allows you to get profits by doing nothing. It's no surprise that every second any big traveler has a travel credit card today. If you are not yet in this army, this may convince you to join.

How to Get Bonus Credits on a Travel Credit Card

Everything is easier than you may think. A travel credit card rewards you with travel miles each time you use it for payments in partner stores, for example.

Sounds interesting? Let’s discover the ways to use a secure credit card with no credit check to obtain the biggest incentives.

  1. Buy air tickets from partners It is the easiest and the fastest way to accumulate miles. This method is suitable for those who flies a lot. Such tourists can easily choose the right alliance and bonus program, which will allow them to significantly save money without doing anything.
  2. Purchase of goods and services from program partners (hotels, car rental, restaurants) On the websites of the bonus program, alliance, or bank, the partner companies are always listed. Of course, other things being equal, it's more advantageous to rent a car or stay in a hotel from this list. You will receive extra miles on a plastic for a service.
  3. Pay with a card Use a card when making payments both online and offline. With each amount you spend, a bank adds a bonus amount to your account. It can be travel miles, bonus credits that you can spend in partner stores, etc. That is why we recommend you to use a plastic each time you make a purchase.
  4. Alternative ways There are many other ways of getting bonus credits on your travel credit plastic. Depending on a bank that issued the card, conditions may vary greatly. So before deciding on a “bonus generating” strategy, consult a bank representative first.

Additional miles sources are the following ones:

  • welcome miles upon joining the program;
  • holiday miles: airlines/ banks often encourage loyal customers on birthdays;
  • miles for reviews and participation in competitions, games, and quizzes organized by the company;
  • miles for subscribing to the newsletter or in social networks;
  • miles purchased on the airline's website or from other holders of bonus plastic.
  • miles for referring a friend.

Bonus programs associated with travel credit cards involve not only generation of travel miles but also some other benefits. That’s why it is always good to check with the bank on conditions of a specific travel card.

Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.
