Aug-09-2022 12:16 Trial for Oregon Man Scheduled: Assault with Metal Knuckles

Photo: Lane County Sheriff's Office

(CRESWELL, Ore.) - A preventative detention hearing was held July 22nd in the case of Dakota Ray Stone. Stone is charged with Assault 2 (2 charges); Unlawful use of a Weapon (2 charges); and Menacing (2 charges), resulting from a violent event in June 2022. Judge Zennache found that there is probable cause to believe Stone committed the crime and found that by clear and convincing evidence "there is a danger of physical injury or sexual victimization to the victim or members of the public by defendant if he were to be released." According to Lane County Sheriff's office, just prior to 10:00 a.m. on June 20th, deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 400 block of S. 2nd St. in Creswell regarding an assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival, deputies learned that 25-year-old Dakota Ray Stone of Springfield, entered the location and assaulted two people including his ex-girlfriend from over five years ago. Dakota Stone arrived unannounced at his ex-girlfriend’s place of employment and punched a male at the location with metal knuckles, causing various facial injuries. The male victim and Stone are not known to each other. Stone then punched the female victim in the face, causing facial injuries to include a possible broken nose. This attack was completely unprovoked and it had been approximately five years since Stone and the female had seen each other. Stone fled the location prior to deputies arriving. Deputies were able to track him to a residence in the 3300 blk of E. Game Farm Rd. in Springfield where he was taken into custody without incident. The involved metal knuckles were located and seized as evidence. Stone is lodged at the Lane County Jail. Per Judge Zennache, he will continue to be held without bail or security pending disposition. Trial is scheduled for 9/15/22. Source: Lane Co. Sheriff’s Office _________________________________________

