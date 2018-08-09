SNc Channels:



Aug-08-2018 16:35 TweetFollow @OregonNews Oregon Mother and 2 Young Daughters Reported Missing Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (541) 776-7206. Refer to case #18-16535.

28-year old Tanda Christiansen, 7-year old Alexandria Bloom, and 6-year old Lily Bloom are MISSING.

(SAMS VALLEY, Ore.) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives, and search and rescue (SAR) personnel are searching for a mother and her two young daughters, last seen Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say the three are considered to be missing and endangered. On August 7, 2018, at 9:08 p.m., a family member reported 28-year old Tanda Christiansen, and her two daughters, ages 6 and 7, were missing. The three walked away from the family’s residence in the 2500-block of Holcomb Springs Road at about 10:00 a.m. The family became concerned when they didn’t return home after dark. Additionally, Christiansen has recently exhibited signs of mental illness. Deputies believe the case is related to a call they received Tuesday afternoon, several hours prior to Christiansen and her daughters being reported missing. A resident on Pelton Lane called dispatch to request a welfare check on a woman and two girls. The resident located the three wandering on her property and gave them a ride to the end of the driveway. They were last seen at about 1:00 p.m. walking on Pelton Lane toward Ramsey Road. Deputies arrived a short time later and checked the area, but did not locate the three subjects. About a half-mile of trees and fields separate the missing subjects’ home and the location where they are believed to have been spotted Tuesday afternoon. The three were barefoot and reportedly carried some water with them. 28-year old Tanda Christiansen is described as a white female adult, five feet, seven inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. Her brown hair is dyed blue or purple, and she has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants. The oldest girl, 7-year old Alexandria Bloom, has light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt. The younger girl, 6-year old Lily Bloom has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and shorts. While search and rescue crews continue to search the area where they were last seen, detectives are considering the possibility they could have left the area. Family members have indicated that Christiansen made statements recently about wanting to travel to the state of Washington. They have concerns that Christiansen may be suffering a mental health crisis. Detectives say if Christiansen and the girls left the area, they would have needed help. According to family, Christiansen has no phone, no money, and no means of transportation. All three were barefoot when they were last seen. Deputies and SAR personnel are in the area searching and distributing flyers. They ask residents to check their property and outbuildings for any sign of the missing subjects. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (541) 776-7206. Refer to case #18-16535. Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office _________________________________________

