Thursday August 4, 2022
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Aug-04-2022 13:25printcomments

Fire Evacuation Order for Siskiyou County

Salem-News.com

Updated evacuation orders on the Yeti Fire in Siskiyou County.

Siskiyou emergency

(YREKA, Calif.) - NEW EVACUATION ORDERS: PLEASE BE READY TO EVACUATE!

Due to fire activity east of Happy Camp the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, with support of fire partners, is upgrading the following zones to a MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER:

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-𝟭𝟭𝟭𝟭

  • NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96
  • SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01
  • EAST OF Forest Route 19n01, Highway 96
  • WEST OF Highway 96

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-𝟭𝟮𝟮𝟳

  • NORTH OF Forest Route 45n85
  • SOUTH OF California Highway 96, China Grade Road
  • EAST OF Elk Creek Road
  • WEST OF Forest Route 45n85, China Grade Road

There is a Verizon outage impacting the area. As standard protocol, deputies are going door-to-door to evacuate residents. If you are a Verizon customer, you can still call 9-1-1 if you have an emergency.

9-1-1 continues to work even when your cell phone does not have reception. You can also turn on Wi-Fi calling if you have access to Wi-Fi. Please only call 9-1-1 if you have a true emergency.

Additionally, Zone SIS-1224 is now under Evacuation Warning.

Residents in the following zones, PLEASE use this time to get prepared to evacuate should the need arise: NEW EVACUATION WARNING:

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-𝟭𝟮𝟮𝟰

  • NORTH OF California Highway 96
  • SOUTH OF California Highway 96
  • EAST OF Indian Creek Road
  • WEST OF California Highway 96

We want to ensure the public of our commitment to provide adequate time for safe evacuation should fire behavior intensify to the point of issuing an Evacuation Order.

INTERACTIVE EVACUATION MAP: https://community.zonehaven.com/?fbclid=IwAR1w6Oqw7q5nTZzzjiXo5OOpZBq52SU-J__iau62zTl_S9nH-IPN88JuEzU&latlon=41.82027714650667,-123.32278509323226&z=12.569819086507144

**The WARNING zones are west of where the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex is burning. This is on the southwest end of the #McKinneyFire evacuation zone. **

#McKinneyFire #yeti

Source: Siskiyou County OES

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for August 3, 2022 | Articles for August 4, 2022 |
Use PayPal to
support
Salem-News.com:
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Sean Flynn was a photojournalist in Vietnam, taken captive in 1970 in Cambodia and never seen again.
Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy