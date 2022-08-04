Fire Evacuation Order for Siskiyou County

|
Thursday August 4, 2022
|
Fire Evacuation Order for Siskiyou CountySalem-News.com
Updated evacuation orders on the Yeti Fire in Siskiyou County.
(YREKA, Calif.) - NEW EVACUATION ORDERS: PLEASE BE READY TO EVACUATE!
Due to fire activity east of Happy Camp the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, with support of fire partners, is upgrading the following zones to a MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER:
𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-𝟭𝟭𝟭𝟭
𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-𝟭𝟮𝟮𝟳
There is a Verizon outage impacting the area. As standard protocol, deputies are going door-to-door to evacuate residents. If you are a Verizon customer, you can still call 9-1-1 if you have an emergency.
9-1-1 continues to work even when your cell phone does not have reception. You can also turn on Wi-Fi calling if you have access to Wi-Fi. Please only call 9-1-1 if you have a true emergency.
Additionally, Zone SIS-1224 is now under Evacuation Warning.
Residents in the following zones, PLEASE use this time to get prepared to evacuate should the need arise: NEW EVACUATION WARNING:
𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-𝟭𝟮𝟮𝟰
We want to ensure the public of our commitment to provide adequate time for safe evacuation should fire behavior intensify to the point of issuing an Evacuation Order.
INTERACTIVE EVACUATION MAP: https://community.zonehaven.com/?fbclid=IwAR1w6Oqw7q5nTZzzjiXo5OOpZBq52SU-J__iau62zTl_S9nH-IPN88JuEzU&latlon=41.82027714650667,-123.32278509323226&z=12.569819086507144
**The WARNING zones are west of where the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex is burning. This is on the southwest end of the #McKinneyFire evacuation zone. **
#McKinneyFire #yeti
Source: Siskiyou County OES
