Sinead O'Connor and Catholic Church Child Abuse

|
Sunday August 6, 2023
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Aug-03-2023 17:06TweetFollow @OregonNews
Sinead O'Connor and Catholic Church Child AbuseRalph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
Ms. O’Connor was right all along; we just weren’t ready to listen.
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer-songwriter, artist-musician, political activist and troubled soul died on July 26, 2023, at age 56.
When I think of the late John Paul II, I remember his tepid response to child abuse, showing more concern with the effect the scandal was having on the church than the effect on the children.
Sure, Priests betrayed their vows, but he showed little concern about betrayals of the trust that a child has for their priest.
And I remember the 1997 letter from the Vatican warning Ireland's Catholic bishops not to report all child-abuse cases to the police. The letter is described as the "smoking gun" showing that the church enforced a worldwide culture of covering up crimes by pedophile priests.
The letter was signed by the late Archbishop Luciano Storero, Pope John Paul II's diplomat to Ireland.
Finally, I remember Sinead O'Connor on Saturday Night Live in 1992 when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II. And her March 2010 open letter to Pope Benedict criticizing the Catholic Church's role in, and initial coverup of, the child abuse in Ireland.
She was castigated at the time, but Ms. O’Connor was right all along; we just weren’t ready to listen.
RIP Ms. O'Connor.
_________________________________________
Articles for August 3, 2023 |
|googlec507860f6901db00.html
Quick Links
DININGWillamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2023 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2023 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.