Aug-03-2022 18:22 Santiam Canyon Wilderness Main Access Points to Remain Closed for Summer Many sections of the forest are technically open, but with limitations.

Forest Service Road closure map

(SALEM, Ore.) - This week, the Willamette National Forest announced the reopening of approximately 188,641 acres of Forest Service land, previously closed because of fire damage and hazards caused by the 2020 Labor Day and the 2021 Middle Fork Complex fires. This reopening includes some popular locations for Santiam Canyon residents and tourists alike, including the Opal Creek Wilderness and Little North Fork. While sections of the forest may technically be open, many points of access including some trailheads, roads, and recreation sites remain closed due to ongoing repairs and hazard removal to ensure safe travel to popular recreation spots on county managed roads. As such, it is inadvisable to venture into these areas. A complete map of Forest Service Road closures can be found here. Current Park and Road Closures in Marion County: Salmon Falls

Bear Creek

North Fork

Niagara

Minto North Fork Area Public Access Closures: Only Authorized Vehicles and Pedestrians may use N Fork Rd SE, Gates Hill Rd SE, Pioneer Rd SE.

No access to Little North Fork or Santiam River allowed from N Fork Rd SE, Gates Hill Rd SE, Pioneer Rd SE.

No parking within right of way on N Fork Rd SE, Gates Hill Rd SE, Pioneer Rd SE.

No bicyclists allowed to use right of way on N Fork Rd SE, Gates Hill Rd SE, Pioneer Rd SE.

Continued Park Closures are to allow for the reconstruction of needed infrastructure within North Fork Park, Salmon Falls Park, and Bear Creek Park/Campground, and to reduce congestion on N Fork Rd and Gates Hill Rd. The above information pertaining to Marion County Parks is updated frequently on: website. The Bureau of Land Management also shared their plans: "BLM lands and access points within the Beachie Creek and Riverside closure area will remain closed until October 1st, 2022,” said John Huston, BLM Field Manager. A complete map of BLM closures can be found here. Marion County and its partners, including BLM and the Forest Service have worked diligently to reopen the canyon, but there is yet much to do to ensure the safety of county residents traveling into the area. The Forest Service is still gaining first-time access to some of the areas most impacted by the 2020 fires, assessing conditions and identifying needed restoration work. Individuals are strongly encouraged to avoid these areas until all access is reopened. Source: Marion County (Oregon) _________________________________________

