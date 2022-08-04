Oregon Temporarily Lifts Animal Import Requirements for Fire Evacuees

|
Thursday August 4, 2022
|
Aug-03-2022 18:08
Oregon Temporarily Lifts Animal Import Requirements for Fire EvacueesSalem-News.com
As wildfires burn, Oregon issues an import exemption for animals.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Due to the ongoing threat of wildfires in Oregon and neighboring states, the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) is providing an emergency exemption to all import requirements for companion animals and livestock under an evacuation order for fire or other natural disaster.
The exemption applies only under the following conditions:
Notification must include:
For those not eligible for the exemption, Oregon’s animal import requirements remain enforced. Animal owners are responsible for complying with regulations when moving animals across state lines. Your veterinarian can help with this process. Animal owners can also visit the animal import requirements database and choose the appropriate options to find out what is required before bringing animals into Oregon.
The emergency exemption is effective immediately and shall remain in effect through September 30, 2022.
For more information about Animal Import and Export in Oregon please visit ODA online.
Source: Oregon Department of Agriculture
