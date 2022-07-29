Salem Man Charles Hatfield Killed on I-5 Friday Night

SNc Channels:



Photo: Charles Hatfield died after being hit by a vehicle on I-5.Photo: GoFundMe

(SALEM, Ore.) - A Salem man died after being hit by a car on Interstate-5 near Albany just after midnight last Friday. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash and discovered that a pedestrian had entered the lane of travel on Interstate-5 southbound near milepost 229. He was struck by a Toyota van operated by 39-year old Poblano Lopez of Lynnwood, WA. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year old Charles Dwayne Hatfield of Salem. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the van remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, which is ongoing. Friends and family of Charles Hatfield are in disbelief as to how such a tragedy could have happened. They have created a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral costs and other bills. "With heavy hearts we are hoping to come together and help take some of the burden off of Charlie’s family and help with the general cost of cremation and memorial," said Nichol Marie Bennett. "We know how much he was loved and by so many, this is such a tragic loss. I want to thank all of you in advance for being impactful in this man's life as well as his death. As much as he was loved he also loved all of you."

To Donate: Go Fund Me: Charles Hatfield CHARLES HATFIELD, RIP Charles “Charlie” D. Hatfield

September 11, 1976 – July 29, 2022 Charles was born on March Air Force Base, Riverside, California, the son of Patricia Fleischmans-Philpot. Charlie was a wonderful man who was loved by so many people. He was very artistic. He blew glass roses and other intricate designs that look so authentic and real it was really hard to tell the real item from the glass. He was extremely talented and smart. Charlie cared about everyone and everything. He always went out of his way to help others no matter who they were, no matter how poor they were Charlie was always there to lend a hand and he always did it with the biggest smile. He had such a positive aura about him that even animals that were wild would walk up to him to be loved and petted. It was amazing to see. He loved his dogs Cubensis and Nibbles and his cat Felix who are all with him now in heaven. He is also now with his Grandma Sylvia whom he absolutely loved. She passed away in 2006. Charlie left behind three sons, Logan and Ahren Holden and Dylan Hatfield, his loving wife Mindy McBride and his mother Patricia Fleischmans-Philpot. At the family’s request no services will be held at this time. _________________________________________

