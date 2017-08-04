Triple Fatality on Hwy 20 in Lincoln County

|
Friday August 4, 2017
|
|
Triple Fatality on Hwy 20 in Lincoln CountySalem-News.com
The tragedy closed the highway for six hours.
(LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore.) - Oregon State Police responded to a report of a 3-vehicle head on collision on HWY 20 around MP 31 in Lincoln County Wednesday afternoon about 5:00.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Chevy Equinox SUV was westbound with a 2005 Honda Odyssey van traveling in the same direction a short distance behind the Chevy.
For unknown reasons, an eastbound 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup crossed the center line and crashed head on into the Chevy. The Honda was unable to stop and crashed into the other 2 vehicles and the Dodge caught fire and quickly became fully engulfed.
The two occupants of the Dodge were pronounced deceased at the scene and positive identification is still pending.
The driver of the Chevy has been identified as 52-year old Michael Steenkolk and his passenger, 48-year old Kathleen Olive, both from Toledo.
Michael Steenkolk was pronounced deceased at the scene, and Kathleen Olive was airlifted to Emanuel Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her current condition is not known.
The driver of the Honda was identified as 17-year old Lucy Jaeger, and her passenger as 20-year old Joseph Schmidt, both from Corvallis. They received minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Newport for evaluation.
Hwy 20 was closed completely for approximately 3 hours and reopened after 6 hours.
The Oregon State Police was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, Toledo PD, Toledo Fire, Newport Fire, ODF Fire, Pac West Ambulance, Life Flight, Lincoln County DA's Office, Lincoln County Medical Examiner's Office, AA Rowley's Towing, Bateman's Mortuary, and ODOT.
